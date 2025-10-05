Trendy Fall Fashion to Add to Your Collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall, my favorite season of the year (and the best one!) is coming up. So, I’ve been contemplating new fashion trends for this upcoming fall, and exactly what items I should add to my wardrobe. With this new knowledge, I want to be able to influence and possibly give some tips for anyone who’s interested. Specifically, I will be focusing on the cute and comfy staples for this article, in preparation for when it’s a bit cooler outside.

Starting with an all-time favorite clothing item: knitted sweaters. Knitted sweaters are extremely versatile! Some styles I’ve seen lately have been off the shoulder, full knitted, and V-neck styled knitted sweaters. These are cute by themselves, but they are elevated so much more when paired up with other pieces of clothing and accessories. For example, knitted sweaters go best with bottoms like jean skirts and sheer tights. Furthermore, boots, tennis shoes and low heels also go great with knitted sweaters. To add finishing touches I would suggest pairing your outfit with a simple and cute bag, or light and dainty jewelry.

For this advancing season, I suggest paying close attention to maxi skirts. This skirt’s popularity has become very apparent online. They’re especially popular for fall fashion. Maxi skirts can add warmth, flow and style into your personal aesthetic. Additionally, maxi skirts can be very versatile. For instance, you can have a skirt with a side cut, full length, tighter fit, or ones that are more flowy. Just like sweaters, maxi skirts can be matched with a lot of things. Sweaters, crop tops, long sleeves, shirts, and cardigans all go well with them. For footwear, boots, tennis shoes and some heels on a night out go really great with maxi skirts

The last clothing piece I wanted to bring your attention to for the fall season is leggings. Leggings can offer cuteness, warmth, and comfortability to your outfit. Leggings come in many different styles, so they can be very stylish and worn on their own afterwards. They are also a great basic to have year-around. Leggings can be matched with a good paired sweater, jacket, or a cozy shirt. In terms of shoes, I would suggest wearing them with either socks, boots, or sneakers.

Next on my list are comfortable slippers, especially UGG’s and Clogs. These brands are great at creating a cute and stylish slipper that is also comfortable to walk in. These slippers come with built-in fur and soft heels that keep you snug while rocking them. UGG’s and Clogs are also perfect for when you’re on the grab and go and are completely lost on what to wear. Grab these for when you want to still have a stylish and classic look!

The last piece of clothing to jazz up your personal style for this fall is simply a dress! Dresses are popular year-round, so it makes sense that they are still prevalent during the fall season. You should have a nice go-to fall dress or dresses that you can style with other basics, footwear and accessories. Lately for fashion in the fall I’ve seen dresses styled with cardigans/jackets, stockings and boots and always a cute bag to complete the look.

To sum everything up, knitted sweaters, maxi skirts, leggings, comfortable slippers and dresses are trending right now. All of these are cute and comfortable pieces of clothing, making these clothes perfect for when it gets chilly outside and you want to stay fashionable. Each of these fashion items are versatile and go great with other clothing and footwear, giving you the opportunity to style them creatively. I definitely plan on adding these to my wardrobe and you should too!