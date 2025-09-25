The Summer of Love Island

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer was truly one for the books as so many memorable events took place, from Beyoncé bringing out Destiny’s Child during her tour to a plethora of movies reviving the excitement of watching the big screen. As many of us were caught up in the various pop culture highs, Love Island USA became the number one topic amongst them all, delivering nonstop moments of romance, controversy, and heartbreak.

Season 7 kicked off on June 3rd, introducing their brand-new group of islanders settling into the villa in Fiji. Although the season seemed to come off on a smooth start, drama was brewing from the beginning as many viewers began to create theories regarding the cast’s true motives and personalities.

Couples like Huda and Jeremiah, and Chelley and Ace, quickly stole fans’ attention with their different dynamics. Huda’s sharp tongue solidified her as one of the season’s most talked-about islanders, but her fiery clashes with Jeremiah quickly turned their romance into a nightmare. Viewers got drained by their constant bickering and eventually came together to vote them apart, sparking more drama in the villa. In contrast, Ace and Chelley had viewers in awe of their slow-burn “friends-to-lovers” trope, leaving fans begging for more.

As the season continued, the arrival of Casa Amor put everyone’s loyalty and patience to the test. Relationships were created and destroyed, which led to the major spark of controversy mid-season. Fandom wars and arguments online led to a drastically disgusting result of racism, misogyny, and bullying to both the islanders and other online peers, which got so bad that friends and family members had to step in to put out the fire.

The atmosphere for the season changed heavily as episodes continued to air, which became draining for both the islanders and viewers. By the time the finale came around, everyone was more excited to be done with the season than to see who would win. In the end, islanders Amaya and Bryan won the grand prize of $100k, leaving many in a turmoil of emotions and opinions.

As the show ended, the hype only got bigger. Popular couples like Nic and Olandria, who stole many fans’ hearts due to their chemistry, were offered multiple brand deals and opportunities, while others were trying to air dirty laundry on podcasts. In the midst of it all, a beloved couple from the previous season, Jana and Kenny, took social media by storm with the huge announcement of their breakup while their spin-off series Beyond the Villa was airing, causing more uproar about the franchise and the fate of other couples.

With the reunion recently released in August, talks about Love Island have died down tremendously. From fiery clashes and surprise eliminations, Love Island USA made itself one of the most unforgettable franchises of the year. If we learned anything from this summer, it’s that love in the villa may not be forever, but the legacy is here to stay.