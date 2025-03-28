The Life Journey of My Granny: A Deeper Understanding

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many times, we know our grandparents as just that—our grandparents. But before they took on the roles of caregivers, advice-givers, and family historians, they lived full lives of their own. I had the privilege of talking to my granny over the phone to gain a deeper understanding of who she was before she became a mom and, eventually, a granny. This is her story, from childhood to where she is today.

Childhood

My granny grew up on the west side of Fort Worth, surrounded by family and a strong sense of community. She had siblings who shared in her joys and challenges, and she spent her childhood engaging in hobbies like sewing, roller skating, and playing jacks. Like many kids, she had dreams of what she wanted to be when she grew up. For her, it was becoming a nurse. However, she quickly realized that she couldn’t stand the sight of blood, which led her to rethink her career path.

Teenage Years

As a teenager, my grandmother experienced many milestones that shaped her. She remembers her first date and first kiss, as well as her teenage celebrity crushes. Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and Stevie Wonder were some of the artists that she listened to as a kid. She even had the chance to attend a Stevie Wonder concert.

Her teenage years were also marked by significant historical events. She recalls being in 11th grade when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Not long after, she remembers hearing about the tragic loss of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Young Adulthood: Finding Her Path

Navigating young adulthood brought a mix of education and work experiences. She spent a year and a half at Job Corps before becoming a key punch operator at Fort Worth National Bank. Later, she took time off from work to stay at home before attending Tarrant Junior College for ten months.

Parenthood and Middle Age: Embracing Responsibilities

Motherhood and middle age brought a new set of responsibilities and joys. She spent time taking her children to the movies, maintaining the yard, and balancing family life. Unlike some, she never experienced a mid-life crisis. She simply continued forward, embracing each stage of life as it came. That is something I am proud of in my granny. She is confident in herself.

When asked about beauty standards and societal pressures, she maintained her own sense of self-worth. She focused on her family, personal fulfillment, and the values that truly mattered to her.

Looking Back: The 1950s and 1960s

One of the things my granny misses the most about growing up in the 1950s and 1960s is the sense of community. Families looked out for one another, and dinners were a time for everyone to come together. However, when asked if there was anything she didn’t miss, she confidently said, “Nothing.”

The Present: Then vs. Now

In today’s world, she appreciates the conveniences that come with modern technology—everything is “push-button easy.” Cars are more advanced, and life, in many ways, is simpler. However, she does lament the loss of black-owned grocery stores, which once played a crucial role in her community.

Transitioning Into Elderhood: Acceptance and Fulfillment

Now in her senior years, my granny feels content with how she is viewed as a woman. She experiences an outpouring of love and continues to engage in hobbies that bring her joy. Her outlook on life remains optimistic, filled with gratitude for the experiences she has had.

Final Reflections: A Life Well-Lived

When asked how she has managed to navigate the final stages of life with such grace, her response was simple yet profound: “Not taking everything to heart. Everything has a good side and a bad side. Look at the good in it.”

Her words reflect a lifetime of wisdom, resilience, and an ability to find the silver lining in every situation. Through this interview, I gained a greater appreciation for my granny—not just as my grandma, but as the incredible woman she has always been.