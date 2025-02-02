This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

Black love is more than just romance between two people-it is a testament to resilience, joy, and survival. Throughout history, black relationships have been able to thrive despite oppression, forced separations, and societal challenges. Black History Month offers a time to celebrate these relationships, acknowledging the deep bonds that have sustained families, communities, and cultures for generations.

LOVING DESPITE STEREOTYPES

Due to deep roots and stereotypes that have arisen from slavery and oppression by everyone in the world, “Black love has long been misconstrued and remains misunderstood today.” Black love is a revolutionary act. It is a force that has defied centuries of oppression, systemic barriers, and relentless attempts to dismantle its power. Yet, despite the odds, Black love remains resilient, thriving in the face of adversity and standing as a testament to strength, unity, and unwavering commitment. You can read more about the effects slavery has and still has on black people today here.

EXPERIENCING BLACK LOVE

With all that African Americans have had to go through, there’s a certain type of bond created when two black people are in love that is just unimaginable. There are certain struggles that we can understand and bond deeply on and there are certain things that other races cannot comprehend easily when it comes to how we think or to anything as “simple” as our hair. As a black woman who has been with many different races, I find comfort in not having to explain how braids work or when I’m wearing a wig. It’s comforting to know that someone just understands my 4C hair and doesn’t expect anything different. I can wear my bonnet whenever I want, my edges don’t have to always look “perfect” and I don’t always need my hair to be “done”. There’s a certain appreciation for not having to explain every single move you make and black love offers that luxury.

CONCLUSION

The music and media we consume today often push the narrative that black relationships don’t last—that black women rarely get married and instead end up as single mothers. This portrayal can make it difficult to believe that black love is real and thriving. However, the truth is that there are far more happy black couples than we might think.

When we hear about artists like Chrisean Rock, Flo Milli, or Cardi B being mistreated by black men, or see examples of public disrespect from their black partners, it can shake our faith in black love and reinforce negative stereotypes. Despite this, it is important to remember that social media is not reality, and the entertainment industry does not reflect the experiences of the average person.

Instead of looking to the media for representation and an understanding of black love, start by looking around you—your home, your community, your local Walmart, or even among your close friends (unless you don’t have black friends, which is a bit unusual, but that’s a conversation for another day). Black love is everywhere, and it is abundant.