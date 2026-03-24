The HER Week Festivities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You may be asking…what is the HER Week Line Up? Well I’m glad you asked, since this yearly tradition is taking place this week! From March 23rd to March 27th you’ll be able to attend a week-full of activities all in the name of Women’s History Month (as it should be). If you continue reading along you will find insights on each event happening this week. Starting off with the Dunk-an-Exec event on Monday.

The HER Week Lineup officially kicks off on March 23rd with the highly sought for Dunk-An-Exec event! From 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, you’ll have the chance to head over and test your aim against our entire Executive Board. Whether you’re looking to sink our President Seun, Membership Chair Hawa, or Secretary Mia, everyone is hitting the water for a good cause. The full splash zone roster includes Senior Editor Olivia, PR duo Bailee and Kaelyn, Social Media duo Caleb and Jennifer, and finally, our Philanthropy head Divine. Come out, donate a small fee, and help us start cooling off this hot, burning anticipating week.

Moving along, we shift from the hilarious dunking to more driven, community service on March 24th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. You can join the rest of the Her Campus team for some HER Clean-Up in ART 223 at 6:00 PM sharp! You are more than welcome to bring any and all friends who may be interested. Great way to meet new people, uphold our student body conduct, and make a positive outcome. We will be cleaning up areas on and from campus.

Now, our most exciting, yet pivoting event will occur on Wednesday, March 25th. Come on down and dress in your best 90s-inspired outfits and get ready to dance! HER Festival contains various orgs, pumping music, nonstop dancing, lastly glitz and glamour from 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM. The Library Mall is set to be packed and full with great vibes, so make sure to arrive early and join the celebration in the heart of campus. P.S. if you got a raffle ticket don’t forget to bring it!

Although, if bright lights and upbeat music isn’t your vibe… We have just the perfect event for you! On March 26th the BridgHERton Picnic will be held at Froth Coffee Bar (which is right behind Maple Hall) from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. This is in collaboration with another amazing org, the Tea Society! So come bearing room for coffee, tea, biscuits, scones, and much more. Please don’t forget to give additional support and thanks to our hosts at Froth.

Our last celebration of love, sisterhood, and community will be at the Give HER Flowers: The Pink Prints Social on March 27th. Occurring from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM in PHYS 102, this is the perfect decompressing, end-of-week relaxer to spark your creative juices. There will be a chance to donate good condition clothing as you simultaneously create faux floral crafts and charm bracelets. Nothing better than florals and donations, am I right?

What’s a better way of remembering and honoring Women’s History Month than this generous and jammed-packed schedule presented this week for you and all of the student body at UNT. We hope to fill your social, creative, ethical values as you move forward in the month of March. Hope to see you there!