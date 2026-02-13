The Grammys Were A Huge Hit Or Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I scrolled and viewed the different outfits worn during the Grammys, I think the word “fine” pretty much summed up my thoughts while viewing different looks. But I also found myself being wowed and impressed by creativity.

On one hand, you had chic, intricate and kooky (in a good way). On the other, looks were ill-fit with odd proportions. I found myself on an imaginary seesaw of emotions: good and bad, confused and interested, witnessing the hot controversy. We’re going to dissect the vibes, going from great to bad.

Starting off, a handful of celebrities who attended the event brought something exciting and eye-catching — whether it was cute, detailed to a T, or totally unique. People had played with up-cycling, feathers, deconstruction of fabrics and detailed corset suits (shoutout to Bad Bunny), while also allowing for subtle elegance, like Sabrina Carpenter in classic Valentino with a sheer beaded shrug. Many took my breath away, but it seems that other outfits crossed the line.

Chappell Roan was the talk of the night. Roan wore a custom sheer Mugler gown, referencing Mugler’s spring 1998 couture show. There was a misconception in terms of the nipple rings from her red carpet look. The first thought that came to mind was, “Omg! What if someone steps on her dress?! That’s going to hurt.” But actually, her stylist, Genesis Webb, had stated on Instagram, “This isn’t casual. They’re prosthetics, don’t take them down!!” The look wasn’t outrageous, and is it really any different than the choke hold sheer dresses have on celebrities? Anyway, genius. Its drama — and it’s great.

It was one of the outfits that gave me the wow factor that I was craving. I mean, I’m snoring, people! Not with Lady Gaga, though. Gaga had a beard cage on her head when wearing Alexander Mcqueen during her performance. Also, her red carpet look was divine. I mean, the silhouettes I saw were great.

After coming off a high, I found myself underwhelmed. The night was filled with off-proportions, weird cuts…there really wasn’t any in-between. Many of the looks were lackluster at best, and this is where the phrase, “it’s fine” was born. I went into this thinking that there would be some middle ground, but I was wrong. While the night wasn’t show-stopping, I was able to enjoy some great looks from a handful of artists.

Honorable mentions: Audrey Nuna in Thom Brown, Olivia Dean in custom Chanel, and Shaboozy in Bode.