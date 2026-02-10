The Erasure of Tween Inclusion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nowadays, we typically see different forms of media having a specific target audience. Shows like Bluey and Ms. Rachel are targeted for younger audiences, all aimed to help improve learning and strengthen curiosity. On the other hand, clothing brands such as Skims and Lulumelon are pushed for teenagers and young adults. While it seems every age group has something catered to them in the media, a certain age group has been pushed out of the spotlight: tweens.

Tweens, which includes the age group of 9 through 12, is the stage in life where kids are beginning to experience puberty and coming to the age where they’re not quite considered children, but not quite teenagers either. In recent media, this age group is now forced to pick between being “too childish” or “too grown”, leaving little to no room for actual age-appropriate representation that reflects this awkward phase in life. Instead of having media that can portray these experiences, many platforms skip over this phase altogether.

With the fear of missing out and apps like TikTok and Instagram, teen and young adult content is pushed early onto tweens before they are fully developed mentally, leaving them without a proper understanding of what this stage in life is supposed to be like. Without representation, they begin to mirror their older peers as a way to fit in and create a false sense of self. This can lead to participating in dangerous and inappropriate activities, as well as stunting their growth of self-discovery and stripping them of their innocence. Comparing the tween culture in the 2000’s, where popular TV channels such as Disney and Nickelodeon dominated the media, releasing movies and shows like High School Musical and iCarly, and clothing brands such as Abercrombie and Fitch were spotted in malls, to now, all being replaced with the normalization of having a smartphone before finishing elementary school, becomes disheartening to witness.

Tweens deserve acknowledgement that validates their personal experiences, interests, and emotions without feeling pressured to grow into someone they are not authentically. Small steps, such as creating shows and books, or revamping clothing brands such as Justice and Hollister to fit more modern aesthetics, are all aimed at this age group. Until the world begins to recognize this missing group, tweens will continue to be forced to create a persona of themselves that is more damaging than good.