Take A Look Into: Elphaba’s Aesthetics

Now… Who’s excited for the upcoming movie Wicked: For Good? Because I know I am! With the release of the second trailer, I couldn’t help but notice some key elements in Elphaba’s appearance that captivated my gaze. Some of these aspects stayed consistent while others changed. Overall, it helps illustrate the character’s attributes and transformation. So, today I will be analyzing the stylistic choices made by the actress herself and the costume designer, Paul Tazewell. Both worked hand in hand in creating the movie’s vision of Elphaba, and what can I say? They did an amazing job.

When Wicked first came out, everyone was talking about Elphaba’s hair, and for good reason! The choice of illustrating her character with microbraids was a nonnegotiable for Cynthia Erivo. When watching an interview done by The British Blacklist, the actress stated that this choice in aesthetics was to “connect it to [her] as a black woman.” This decision wonderfully represented Cynthia’s interpretation of Elphaba, and honestly just looked fantastic! In movies, I haven’t seen many representations of black women with microbraids. So, it’s genuinely refreshing to see a new and unique take on the character on an often mundane screen.

In the transition from Wicked to Wicked: For Good, the audience witnesses Elphaba’s hair slowly start to unravel and loosen. Her character demonstrates that she’s finding comfort in her skin and environment through the hairstyles she wears in scenes. For example, in the first trailer, she walks into Shiz University with a simple three-stranded braid. Compare this to the second trailer, where she mostly kept her braids fully loose with no restrictions. This makes complete sense! Elphaba, in the first movie, was hiding her true self in an unfamiliar environment. In the second movie, her character knew who she was and was not afraid to express herself.

There are other moments, like the well-loved “Popular” scene (in Wicked) and Elphaba and Fiyero’s confrontation (in Wicked: For Good), where she is seen with her unconstrained and free-flowing braids. These two scenes differ because in the “Popular” scene, she has not realized her true character and identity. But Glinda, her closest friend, was there and always lets her be herself. Similarly, Fiyero, who’s seen her at her most vulnerable and still loves her regardless, was there as well. What words or singing don’t describe, her hair expresses for miles on end.

But enough of her hair! Let’s talk about her amazingly designed wardrobe in the movies. Fun fact: Elphaba had 24 different outfits for the first movie. All of these costumes were produced by Paul Tazewell, who has previously collaborated with Cynthia on Harriet. During his over three-decade-long career, he also created pieces for Hamilton, In the Heights, West Side Story, and many other productions. His extensive experience, dedication, and attention to detail made him the perfect choice as costume designer in the Wicked franchise.

When Wicked first came to theaters, Paul Tazewell was interviewed by InStyle magazine, explaining the thought process behind Elphaba’s clothing. He stated the costumes were never truly the color black, but “a representation of black.” This design choice aided in giving depth and intrigue for the audience’s viewing pleasure. This decision was depicted to a T in the Ozdust Ballroom scene. Elphaba’s dress featured an ombré effect, transitioning from black to purple. This design choice adds a level of depth and awe under the scene’s green lighting. Honestly, who doesn’t love a good complementary color scheme?

The Wicked Witch of the West has a very well-known silhouette. It’s shown by her clothing’s very rigid and strong lines. This directly opposes Glinda’s very feminine, bubbly, and soft essence. This, of course, makes complete sense. Both characters are the main protagonists, so for promotional purposes, it makes sense for them to each have a strong, but very different, aesthetic. Their looks also give an insight into their personalities. Elphaba is very closed off, reserved, and neat in her way of speaking and behaving. Therefore, it is fitting that her clothing features geometrical and sharp shapes. But this changes when she begins indulging in her magic (a symbol of her inner self). Her newfound confidence is evident in her cape, a piece that occupies space and is unapologetic about it — mirroring her rising level of confidence throughout the movies.

We’ve discussed just a few of the many physical choices made by the Wicked team when creating the wonderful character of Elphaba. I hope you enjoyed and learned something new by reading this article. Until Wicked: For Good comes out in theatres on Nov. 21st, 2025, I suggest that you keep dancing through life!