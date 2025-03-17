The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Odds are if you’re in college, you’ve likely seen businesses upon businesses being promoted around campus. From hair to nails, to event planning and photography. University seems to be a hotspot for creators to hone their craft and start up a business. As college students we don’t just have money lying around, so here’s why you should support women-owned businesses. This week I wanted to highlight a beautiful friend of mine who always maintains a level of care, which can give clients a sense of rapport with the business. Lily Kuel, who owns a wig styling business on campus was kind enough to allow me to interview her on how she creates an environment that lets the client know they’re genuinely cared for.

Lily- @DoneByLily

Me: What is something you would want your client to take away or feel after their appointment?

Lily: I always want to make my client feel like are experiencing something that can’t be replicated.

Me: How do you communicate to your clients when problems may arise?



Lily: I always want to make my clients feel comfortable about coming to me with their problems. To be confident about their feelings.

Me: How do you create a space that is warm and welcoming to your clients?

Lily: I always make sure to ask what is their preference on music or tv shows they would like to watch, and build from there. I tend to ask if they would like a snack or a drink to make sure they feel comfortable.

Me: What is 1 reason why people should support women-owned businesses?

Lily: I believe people should support women’s businesses support is the dedication that goes into the brands. The service is always unmatched when its women owned.

It’s amazing how much women put into the businesses they create, there seems to be a deeper sense of purpose and intentionality that is simply unmatched, creating an environment that keeps their clients coming back for more. Whether it’s hair business, photography, or anything in between, show some love to the women business owners in your life and on campus.