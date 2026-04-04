Pokémon’s Pokopia is 2026’s Cozy Gaming Obsession

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the recent release of the Nintendo Switch 2, many big gaming franchises began putting out games exclusively for the new console. MarioKart, Kirby, Donkey Kong, and most recently, Pokémon. Unlike the other franchises, however, Pokémon decided to do something they’ve never done before; instead of their usual turn-based strategy battle games, they released Pokopia, a game the internet has not been able to put down.

So, what’s Pokopia?

Pokopia is a life simulation game where you play as a Ditto (a Pokémon known for transforming into other beings), slowly restoring different areas from a seemingly post-apocalyptic event with the help of other Pokémon. When this game dropped, so did my jaw. I decided to conduct some research (read: I needed to play this game so bad I dropped $500 on a Switch 2 just to play it), and I spent almost all of my Spring Break exclusively playing Pokopia. Here’s what I’ve discovered.

The Gameplay

Right when the game released, many players (including myself) had the same thought: it’s kind of like Animal Crossing! As the game progresses, you unlock more habitats you can build to bring more Pokémon to your area, and each Pokémon has their own personality! You can decorate their habitats according to their needs (for instance, fire types like Charmander like it hot, so you’d want to put a fire near him), and even decorate your own house! Many players have taken it upon themselves to transform their areas completely, featuring paved roads, cozy villages, and even roller coasters?! If you enjoyed the decoration freedom of Animal Crossing with some of the building elements of Minecraft, Pokopia is definitely for you.

If you require a little more direction in your games, don’t worry, Pokopia has a surprisingly captivating multi-part story that felt perfectly paced; I didn’t feel rushed to complete it, I knew I could take it slow if I wanted. On the flip side, there isn’t too much waiting around either. Even though there are some wait times whenever you construct buildings, they’re maxed out at 24 hours, and the player is free to do other tasks while the construction is going on. I didn’t have to wait forever to simply progress in the story, which was awesome!

I’ve Never Played Pokemon Before. Should I still Play?

YES! Absolutely, yes! Even if you know nothing about Pokémon other than Pikachu, I’d still recommend you get Pokopia. None of the other game mechanics, like types and battling, are in play here. Instead of each Pokémon being a tool, like in the main games, they are characters; you don’t have to know about their game stats or type combos, just simply how they can help you build houses, grow crops, and more. In Pokopia, each Pokémon is a cute, fun character and potential friend! If you love these cute characters, I’d highly recommend getting into Pokémon, especially with Pokémon: Winds and Waves coming out next year. Trust me, once you get attached, it’s hard to let go. My Wooper and Snorlax plushies can attest to that.

I’m a Pokemon fanatic. Will I be dissapointed?

As a big Pokémon fan, I highly doubt it. Popular game rating site Metacritic has Pokopia as the highest rated Pokémon game of all time, as of March 2026. If you’re a seasoned Poké-fan, you know other fans don’t hold back on their game criticisms. Many fans ask the question, “why has no one made a game like this before?”

As far as content goes, are over 311 Pokémon in the game so far (that’s 30% of all Pokémon), and there are confirmed to be special events where you can get special Pokémon. So, it’s likely that at least one of your favorites is in the game! Some Pokemon have rarer spawn rates than others, which means it might take some time and work, but you could end up meeting a few legendaries.

Furthermore, it’s confirmed that the game takes place in a futuristic Kanto region, meaning all of the locations in game are based off of cities from the first few Pokémon games! Also, you can find relics and journal entries that reference the games as well, including a news article about gym leader Lt. Surge and some diaries from a Team Rocket Grunt. Perhaps my favorite detail, though, is the CDs. There are over 40 different CDs to search for that have original game soundtracks from each generation of Pokemon! They’re even color coded to represent which game they come from. With easter eggs galore, I find it difficult for even the most critical fan to get bored.

Was it worth Spending $500?

For me, yes. I didn’t have any console like the Switch 2 before purchasing it, so it does fill a new purpose for me. However, if you already have the original Switch, I can understand the apprehension of getting a new console, especially just for one game.

I will say that I’ve found so many hours of entertainment on my Switch 2 with just Pokopia and Pokémon: Leaf Green alone, and I can see myself playing those games for many hours to come. With Pokopia especially, I know I’ve not even begun to fully rebuild my cities the way I want to, which could seriously take hundreds of hours. The Switch 2 was a big investment, especially for a college student, but I feel like it’s worth the amount of gameplay I’m getting.

Pokopia is an incredibly fun, cute, cozy game that I believe is suited for anyone. If you’re ready to commit to days on end in the world of Ditto and other Pokémon friends, I think this is your sign to be a part of the latest cozy gaming addiction.