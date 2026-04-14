Plus-Size Fashion Creators You NEED To Follow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a plus-size teenage girl, finding outfit inspiration seemed like the end of the world. While shopping online, I had a hard time envisioning myself wearing the clothes I would come across because none of the models would have similar body proportions to me or even be realistically plus-sized. Even if I did find clothes my size, they would either not be my style or just never meet the expectations of their advertisements. So finding clothes that did not give my Sunday best became a struggle, to say the least.

The more trends grew and plus-size creators emerged, the more accessible trendy clothes became to the plus-sized girlies. No more early-2000s floral, mom tankinis and shirts that say “Black girl magic” (if you know, you know). Plus, different sized clothing is now growing with the trends and becoming much more accessible to girlies who are a size 14+ in the waist. Not only that, but our girls are becoming fashionistas, giving young teenage girls with everyday plus-size bodies the cutest, trendiest clothes.

Here are 6 Plus size fashion creators you should follow for fashion inspiration:

@Tiaynnaa

Tiaynna is a makeup artist and content creator based in California. She gives us not only face, but outfits for days. Although her content is mostly makeup and hair, her outfits complement the art she presents. Her style is inspired by a mixture of aesthetics such as the nostalgic Y2K and Alternative, along with a hint of maximalism. She uses vibrant and bold colors to style effortless, unique, and loud outfits. She further proves that plus size bodies deserve to feel and look good.

@fatgirlhero

Maia, known as @fatgirlhero, creates a range of chic, elegant, stylish outfits. Her outfits are mostly inspired by streetwear. She uses layering, textures, and a range from nude to bold colors to match the setting. Her content focuses on outfit inspiration, discussions about weight loss, and beauty. She has no set theme when it comes to what she wears, creating a non-linear sense of style and timeless looks.

@B3v.ie

Beverely, known as @b3v.ie on social media is a Y2k, bohemian, maximalist inspired plus sized fashion creator. Currently her socials are disabled, however if you search her handle on any platform, you will see photos of her outfits and hairstyles. Her outfits scream eccentric. She uses layers, various types of textures, fabrics, and colors to curate outfits where every piece is a statement.

@na0_

Nao is a fashion model and visual artist based in Montreal. Nao creates visually appealing outfits with various aesthetics. Her style is inspired by Afrocentrism, streetwear, and punk, creating a unique sense of harmony with very distinct and diverse vibes. Her style embodies otherworldly, and she embraces her curvaceous body in every outfit she wears.

@Handsomegirly

Grace, known as handsomegirly on social media, is a stylist and fashion director for her brand Handsomegirly. She creates content dedicated to giving fashion inspiration to curvy women. She created the infamous button-covered matching set that artist Doechii wore at her Standford University show in April 2025. Grace’s style is like the other creators in that it’s eccentric, uses layering, and curates bold, unique looks. Her looks range from streetwear to formal wear. Grace offers a creative space for girls who want to step outside their comfort zone. She also reminds them to never limit themselves in fashion, despite the world dictating what plus size women should wear.

@Chrissybstyles

Lastly, Chrissy, known as Chrissy B. Styles, is a fashion influencer and content creator. Her style is where formal meets streetwear, with effortless classy pieces paired with baggy pants and jeans. Her content consists of fashion, beauty, and advocacy for plus size women in fashion. Chrissy embraces her curvy body and encourages other women to love and honor themselves the same way.

The one thing all these creators have in common is that they are paving a way for plus-size bodies to be present in fashion spaces. As a teenage girl, shopping in person has always been hard because so many styles didn’t offer my size. I also didn’t have many women around me who were into fashion as much as I was. Fashion wasn’t a norm for people with my body size. Now we are in a new wave of social media, where you can find tons of creators with your body type and envision yourself in a similar piece.

Fashion deserves to be accessible to everyone, and these women prove just that.