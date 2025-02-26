The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black History Month was founded in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson. A historian and scholar who is often referred to as the “Father of Black History.” Woodson, along with the Association Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), established the second week of February as “Negro History Week.” If you are wondering why the month of February was selected. It was because it coincided with President Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and Frederick Douglass, the former enslaved person who became a prominent abolitionist and writer.

The purpose of Negro History Week was to highlight the contributions and achievements of Black Americans, which had long been overlooked in mainstream education. At the time, Black American history was largely absent from textbooks, and the narrative of American history often erased or diminished the experiences of Black people. Woodson sought to correct this oversight and ensure that future generations would learn about the rich history of Black Americans.

When a Week Became a Month!

What began as a week of observance soon expanded. In the 1960s, as the Civil Rights Movement gained momentum and calls for racial equality became louder, the celebration of Black American history evolved. In 1976, during the United States Bicentennial, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month.

How It’s Taught!

As someone who grew up in the South, I feel like so much of Black History has been watered down. Now don’t get me wrong I loved learning about Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and MLK. But throughout my entire K-12 career, these were the only people ever mentioned. A very surface level of Black history figures and who they were. There were so many unknown figures I found out about through TikTok. For example, Nat Turner was an enslaved person who led a revolt. This led him to get lynched where he was eventually eaten. Or Viola Edwards a nurse who defied Jim Crow laws and allowed a white patient to get help. The patient eventually died. Viola Edwards was then held liable and chased out of town. Leading her to lose her job and house. Although the education system throughout the USA depends on each state’s government. A lot of Black American history is taught to make people comfortable. When it should be making you uncomfortable.