Must-Watch Movies to Catch This April 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

Spring is finally here, and honestly, what better way to spend a chill night (or weekend) than watching some awesome new movies? Whether you’re into sci-fi, scary stuff, or cheesy rom-coms (no shame), April’s movie lineup is actually kinda stacked. Here’s a quick list of the best ones to check out this month:

1. “The Astral Divide”

Release Date: April 5

Where to Watch: In theaters

This one’s a wild sci-fi ride with alternate dimensions, crazy visuals, and a cast that totally delivers—John Boyega and Florence Pugh? Yes please. It’s trippy but in the best way, and perfect if you’re into stories that mess with your head a little. Its also perfect for a movie night with friends if you’re struggling to find what to watch.

2.“How to Train Your Dragon: Return of the Riders”

Release Date: April 12

Where to Watch: Theaters + Peacock

Nostalgia alert! Hiccup and Toothless are back, and it’s giving all the feels. It’s super cute, has epic dragon scenes, and honestly just hits right if you grew up loving the OG movies.

3. “Don’t Date the Wedding Planner”

Release Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is for all my rom-com fans out there. It’s funny, kind of chaotic, and adorable. It’s about a divorce lawyer who falls for a wedding planner (I know, kinda cliche but who doesn’t love a little cliche here and there”

4.“Wish Upon a Starling”

Release Date: April 17

Where to Watch: Disney+

This one’s a magical fantasy-adventure about a girl who finds a talking bird that grants one wish a day… but there’s a catch (of course 😅). Super fun, kind of emotional, and the animation is gorgeous. Great if you’re into fairy tale vibes with a modern twist.

5.“Win or Lose”

Release Date: April 19

Where to Watch: Disney+

“Win or Lose” follows a middle school co-ed softball team called the Pickles (yes, really 😂) during the week leading up to their big championship game. The twist? Each episode shows the same week—but through a different player’s eyes. So you get totally different vibes, emotions, and POVs every time. It’s funny, sweet, sometimes a little deep, and super clever with how it tells the story. Some people are feeling iffy about the animation but personally, I think it’s very cute and fits the storyline very well!

April’s movie game is looking really good, so whether you’re going out with friends, chilling solo, or having a movie night at home, there’s something worth watching. Grab some snacks, get comfy, and hit play.