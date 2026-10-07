Meet Your Next Fall Favorite Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s about 83 degrees, but a crisp chill is starting to fill the air in North Texas. It’s finally spooky season, and what better way to welcome fall than with some book recommendations? Introducing some of my favorites and new releases, each book is fighting to be your next read.

Starting off strong, I have to give a personal shout-out to the Shatter Me series by Tahereh Mafi. Not your traditional read for the season, but everything about this series screams a cozy read. Entering a dystopian world, you’ll fall in love with this group of friends and allies as they navigate their dark world. Following Juliette Ferrars, a 17-year-old girl who possesses a harmful touch that can kill or harm anyone with one touch. It is a long series, so that might not be your thing, but this series has well-rounded characters, who each go through their own complex battles. Tahereh Mafi does such a good job at building a world, and time will fly by as you get lost within the world of Shatter Me.

Now for this next one, if you’re looking for a moody read, The Pawn and the Puppet by Brandi Elise Szeker is for you. It’s dark, dramatic, and quietly builds the more you read. Following Skyleena as she takes a job at the Emerald Lake Asylum to uncover the secrets behind her sister’s death, this story falls within the realm of gothic romance. I just remember how locked in I was while reading this. The book uses conversations to slowly unveil its mysteries and leaves you with a strong sense of suspense. It’s great for a rainy day or if you’re looking for something that isn’t necessarily scary but still has a setting that feels heavy.

But Halloween is around the corner, and it wouldn’t be right to not include stories within the horror genre. Things Are As They Should Be And Other Words To Die For by P.M. Raymond is a southern gothic horror, and crime noir of short stories. Great to get in the holiday mood when you have a busy schedule, and can’t dedicate a lot of time to reading a full novel. This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings has also been on my radar. Set in 1926, Jazz Age Harlem, this story takes on vampires. This story feels fresh, and has a setting readers don’t see often and could give you some inspiration for your Halloween costume this year.

And lastly, Honey By Imani Thompson. Who tells the story of a graduate student, who accidentally becomes a serial killer. Released early this May, this book has quickly become my next read. A thriller promising suspense, and would this list be valid if it didn’t have at least one serial killer? Each story brings something to the table for different vibes and needs.

This is a great place to start your fall reading journey and hopefully help you get into the spirit of the season, even in Texas. So, open a book or two and immerse yourself into the spooky season. Happy Reading!