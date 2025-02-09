Make Your Valentine’s Day Sweeter With These Delicious Treats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and whether you have a valentine this year or you’re spending the day alone, eating ice cream and crying while watching The Notebook like me, why not make some delicious food to celebrate this day of love? Here are three easy and romantic Valentine’s Day recipes to try out to make your day a little sweeter!

1. Heart-Shaped Pancakes for Breakfast

I don’t know about you, but as a girl, I love hearts and looking at aesthetic food. Why not start the day off with some heart-shaped pancakes? If you can’t cook like me, don’t worry. I have found an easy recipe that will ensure you don’t burn down your and that will impress those around you and have you showered with compliments. This recipe which is linked here, takes no longer than 25 minutes and if you try it out make sure to tag us @HerCampusUnt on Instagram so we can see your beautiful creations!

2. Heart-Shaped Candied Grapes

Ever since candied fruit has been going viral, I have had such a huge urge to try it and you should too! Something about sweet fruit speaks to me and if it speaks to you too, why not make some heart-shaped candied grapes? It is the most perfect and tastiest Valentine’s Day snack and it’s so easy to make with friends and family. Check out the recipe and how to make this here.

3. Simple Caprese Salad

If you’re looking for something on the healthier side and you’re in the mood for a light and fresh appetizer, make a Caprese salad with just three ingredients—fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil. Arrange them in alternating layers, drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and sprinkle a little salt and pepper for a fancy-looking dish that takes only minutes to prepare. If you’re a visual learner like me, here’s a video to follow so that you can make this delicious healthy meal that will be salted from the tears coming from your face (these tears will obviously fall from the movie and not the fact that you’re single and spending this year single again of course).

Although I’ve joked quite a bit about being single during Valentines Day, you don’t need to be in a relationship to enjoy this holiday. It is a day that is meant to spread so love so that doesn’t stop you receiving or giving loves to friends and family, those are relationships your’e part of as well. Also, don’t forget that the most important relationship should also be with yourself and you deserve a sweet treat from time to time so enjoy yourself this Valentines Day!