Love Your Semester: Valentine’s Day Edition of School Essentials

As a UNT student, showing your semester some love means staying organized and prepared! Keep your studies and self-care in check with these essentials—because nothing says “I love me” like being ready for success!

💖 A Notebook Full of Love (and Notes!): A durable notebook or binder is key to keeping track of your assignments and class notes. Think of it as your academic love letter to yourself—stay committed all semester long!

📅 Plan with Passion: A planner or organization app is your ultimate Valentine. It keeps you on top of deadlines, events, and study sessions. No matter what year you are in college, this is a must-have—because nothing’s more attractive than a well-prepared student!

💻 Tech That Has Your Back: A lightweight laptop or tablet is essential for research, assignments, and taking notes. If you’re using a tablet, pair it with a keyboard for extra ease. More of a traditional note-taker? Stock up on pencils and notebooks—old-school romance never goes out of style!

🔋 Chargers = Lifesavers: Forget to charge your phone or laptop overnight? That’s a heartbreak waiting to happen! Keep a charger with you so you’re never left powerless.

💦 Stay Hydrated, Stay Happy: Love yourself by drinking enough water and packing energizing snacks like granola bars or fruit. A water bottle is your semester soulmate—keep it close!