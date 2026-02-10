Love Has a History: Celebrating Black Philanthropists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you miss the UNT Her Campus “Love Has a History” event? Don’t worry – here’s the recap.

This Black History Month, we’re celebrating the people in our communities known for giving back. Black philanthropists, both historical and present, have made a huge difference – not just in their communities, but in how their stories inspire us. Today, we’ll talk about three key figures, and what we can learn from them.

Robert F. Smith Robert F. Smith (1962–present) is a philanthropist and entrepreneur dedicated to causes like education, economic justice, and the elimination of student debt. “Robert F. Smith shows us how love can work through access and opportunity,” said Kelley.

Smith has made substantial donations to causes such as healthcare (especially prostate cancer research), music, national parks, conservation, and to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, where he is a member of the museum’s advisory board. He is the founding director and President of the Fund II Foundation, which “seeks to preserve the African-American experience; safeguard human rights; provide music education; preserve the environment while promoting the benefits of the outdoors; and sustain critical American values such as entrepreneurialism.”

One of his major contributions is to education. Smith paid off the student loans of the entire 2019 graduating class at Morehouse College. In doing so, he proved that love can help us remove barriers and create generational change. As Kelley said, “His actions remind us that success carries responsibility — and that giving back can reshape systems.”

Oseola McCarty Oseola McCarty (1908–1999) was a washerwoman in Mississippi who donated her life savings to philanthropy, and is now the University of Southern Mississippi’s most famous scholarship donor. As Divine Kelley, UNT Her Campus’ philanthropy director, said, “Oseola McCarty teaches us that love can be quiet, disciplined, and deeply sacrificial.”

Despite growing up poor, McCarty worked hard and saved her money through her whole life. In 1995, she donated $150,000 (almost $325,000 in today’s money) to scholarships at the University of Southern Mississippi. She wanted to give students the opportunity to pursue the education she couldn’t. Upon hearing about her incredible donation, over 600 people pitched in, sending their own money. It tripled her initial donation.

When asked why she didn’t choose to spend the money on herself, she said “I am spending it on myself.” For Oseola McCarty, philanthropy wasn’t just a gift for other people, it was a gift for her. As Kelley said, “Her gift reminds us that philanthropy is shaped by intention and sacrifice and that faithful acts can open doors for future generations.”

Ms. Shirley Raines Ms. Shirley Raines (1967–Jan 27, 2026) founded Beauty 2 The Streetz, where she worked with thousands of homeless people in Skid Row, Los Angeles. She provided hair and makeup services, food, clothing, hygiene, health and safety items. As the Beauty 2 The Streetz website says, “Her journey stands as a testament to the belief that everyone, irrespective of their circumstances, deserves to feel valued.”

Ms. Shirley Raines was chosen to be the CNN Hero of the Year in 2021, and in 2025 the NAACP chose her to be the Image Award Winner for Outstanding Social Media Personality. Her work has grown well beyond its initial efforts. In 2020, Beauty 2 the Streetz expanded to include a COVID testing center and vaccination site. Now, Beauty 2 the Streetz doesn’t just serve in LA; they also serve in San Diego and Las Vegas.

As Divine Kelley said, “Her work reminds us that philanthropy is not just about meeting physical needs, it is about restoring humanity and having empathy for others. By showing up consistently and treating people with respect, Ms. Shirley proves that love is present, intentional, and rooted in compassion.” Ms. Shirley Raines will be missed.