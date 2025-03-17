The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For Women’s History Month, I decided to focus on the contributions made by women that sometimes go unnoticed. It’s time we praise the little things and the big names who need a little more recognition. In specific, I want to take notice of inventions given to us by women that we use every day. Here are a few women and their inventions that most of us use every day.

Coffee Filters

Now, we all love some caffeine every once in a while. The genius inventor Amalie Melitta Bentz invented pour-over Coffee Filters in 1908. Just like many of us, Meliia disliked the taste of unfiltered coffee. She believed there had to be a better way to enjoy the taste of coffee. Melitta’s curiosity created a huge increase in the way people viewed coffee.

2.Windshield Wipers

Mary Anderson invented windshield wipers in 1903. Mary invented the wipers after noticing how many people had to look out their driver’s side window to drive safely in the rain. I am so grateful for this, especially after the rainy weather I’ve experienced recently. Rain can sometimes be aesthetically pleasing like a 2000’s twilight moment, but without those windshield wipers, it can be quite scary.

3. Hair Products

I couldn’t write this article without the mention of this queen right here. Madam C.J. Walker was incredibly influential to the black community in the 1900s and she is still making an impact today. Madam C.J. Walker invented many hair growth products in 1905 to help black women with hair loss after experiencing hair loss herself.

To end off, I would just like to say that all of these women were incredibly influential to women as a whole. They opened the door for other young women to follow in their footsteps. They were role models to many and paved the way for women today to share their own inventions. I hope that from this article many of you can take notice in the little things that we use every day.