How to Treasure the Rest of the Season: A Fall Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year when time seems to pass us by and has you asking yourself, “It’s the end of the month already?” Winter is just around the corner, and you haven’t had time to enjoy the essence of fall fully. Now you’re scurrying through your mind for ways to make the most out of the few days you have left. It doesn’t need to be expensive, just thoughtful. So, where should you start? With a list.

1. Sometimes the best ideas come from simplicity, like making a new dish. There are plenty of recipes that just taste better when cooked during a specific season. Either the spices are more enhanced, or a specific vegetable is at its prime during the month. Now is the chance to take advantage of something new, fresh, and comforting. Everyone has a recipe or two that holds up space in the back of their mind. Now might be the perfect time to try it out.

2. With the weather getting cooler, the realization that the end of the semester is near. Before we know it, the schedules that we’ve all become accustomed to will suddenly change, and the friends we’ve met and seen along the way will all follow a different path. Now is as good as ever to come together in celebration of how far ya’ll have come this year. Maybe a quick drink at a cafe or even setting up some time to enjoy a sweet treat can be a perfect idea for a get-together. S’mores would be perfect around this time, even though roasting some marshmallows over a fire isn’t likely, the essence within itself will make it just as enjoyable.

3. Even enjoying something as simple as a movie would be freeing. As a college student, I can’t be the only one who’s had to put newly released movies on hold because of a busy schedule. Even though the list is long, pick one or two that you know nothing about. I find going in blind when watching a film makes the experience 10 times better, or even finding some much-needed comfort from your favorite film can bring you a sense of joy.

4. If you’re a nature lover, maybe taking a stroll is more your speed. Taking in the scenery, or even getting some fresh air while listening to your playlist, will make you feel productive. Sometimes that’s all one needs, especially when being cooped up in crowded buildings and rooms for a long period of time. Taking some time to stretch your legs can be the ultimate reset treatment. To be able to clear your mind and not think about anything but your next step. Honestly, that sounds like bliss if you ask me.

5. And lastly, scheduling your next few weeks. The end of the semester is upon us, and finals are quickly creeping in. I know — I frightened myself a little while typing those words, but this is the best time to try and be proactive about finishing up the semester with a bang. Planning out your last few assignments, and even some much-needed studying time, will do wonders. Get all cozy with your favorite pajamas, a warm drink, and snacks to help set the perfect mood. You’d be amazed at what all you can get done by taking some time to organize your schedule and your thoughts. Your future self will thank you for it, I promise.

The fall season is like a subtle reminder about closing another chapter within our lives. Creating a small list can seem like nothing much, but it can be just as fulfilling. With how fast time is moving, it’s normal to be unsure where to start, but a little guidance can go a long way.