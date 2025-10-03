How To Know If You’re In A Situationship (And Why You Deserve Better)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you caught up in this war of mind games with no commitment and the dopamine of attention? Do the talks with another person feel like they could go on for hours, but somehow leave you feeling like the relationship is going nowhere? Is it a feeling of complacency or self-satisfaction in the idea of a person that you will never love or care for deeply? If this describes you, then you are in a situation that is a waste of time, or as this generation likes to call it, a “situationship.”

I hate to be the one to break this terrible news, but I’m sure you already knew that the relationship was going nowhere. So why continue the nonsense? Well, I understand, because everyone wants to feel loved and experience the drive that love can give you – but is that really what you deserve, girl? You’re a woman with drive, energy, wisdom, and a light that shines with success in front of you, which means you should have someone who carries that same charisma and will cherish you.

Situationships have a way of holding a person in a trap of attention. You might just experience a person for their likability, rather than for who they truly are. In a situationship, you are in a confusing and non-exclusive relationship that usually ends in heartbreak and manipulation.

Situationships are like games, and with every game, it comes to an end. However, instead of a brush-off, losing leads to uncertainty. The winner didn’t just win by being lucky, but by being selective in the way they played. So, like a true winner in a game, why can’t you be selective when choosing a partner that aligns with your goals?

Confidence is the key to recognizing your worth and what you deserve. No matter if you are in the situationship for attention, or because you think in the back of your head that it will go somewhere, you deserve better. If you have goals, don’t let another person be the source of your confidence or be the reason why you feel good about yourself. Let you be the source of your value as a person.

So today, end that situationship and finally be the winner of your game.