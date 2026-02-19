How To Balance Relationships While in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, balancing relationships while in college can become hard because of academic pressure, social life maintenance, and more. Regardless, it’s important to keep up your connections with friendships, family and your romantic relationships. In this article I will give some tips on what you can do to maintain your personal relationships while being in college.

Gaining time management skills.

Learning how to manage your time between doing college work, hanging out with your friends, family or partner, practicing self-care and more can really benefit you as a college student because you are setting expectations for yourself to follow. Managing your time properly can also relieve you of stress, overthinking and lead to overall success.

Proper rest

The second tip is simply to rest. I think we can all agree that in college getting a good amount of rest feels amazing! Not only does getting rest affect your mood and focus it also affects relationships too. Not resting can cause your patience to be low or simply lead you to not have the energy. In this case prioritize getting a good amount of rest when you can so you have the energy to balance school and personal relationships.

Setting boundaries

Setting boundaries is a great way to make sure that your personal relationships maintain health. Furthermore, simply letting somebody know that you can’t go out, or you need a self-care day, instead of coming up with an excuse creates good balance and flow within the relationship and relieves pressure and stress.

Maintain your goals

Maintaining separate goals for school and personal relationships can help you keep healthy boundaries within your personal relationships while also achieving academic success!

Take time to reflect on these tips, and take them into consideration when you feel that you need to find balance between college and your personal relationships.