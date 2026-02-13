How Much Does Valentines Day Cost For Students?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real, February 14th usually brings one of two things: a camera roll full of cute pics or a bank account that’s screaming for help. Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and this year? The U.S. is expected to reach a record of $29.1 billion (yep, billion with a B!) on love, candy, and other cute stuff this year. “Cupid Tax” is very real, especially when you’re living that student life.

According to recent projections for 2026, the average person is expected to spend around $175 to $190 on Valentine’s Day celebrations. For a student, that’s not just a “nice dinner,” that’s roughly 30 iced coffees, two weeks of groceries, or that textbook you’ve been “borrowing” from the library all semester.

The Cost Breakdown (A Reality Check)

If you’re going the “traditional” route, here’s how those costs tend to stack up:

• The Flowers:

A dozen red roses can skyrocket to $95 during V-Day week. That’s a steep price for something that’s going to look sad and wilted by next Tuesday.

• The Dinner:

A three-course meal at a mid-tier spot averages $140 for two, and that’s before you even think about the Uber home.

• The Gifts:

Between jewelry (the biggest spender at 32% of total V-Day budgets) and those “aesthetic” gift baskets, it’s easy to cross the $100 mark before you’ve even left the mall.

Love on a Budget

You don’t need to go broke to show you care. If you’re looking to save your savings, try these:

• A cute box of chocolates or those heart-shaped cookies from the dining hall/grocery store grab: $10–$25

• Some fresh flowers from H-E-B or Trader Joe’s (not the overpriced campus pop-up): $15–$35

• Low-key date night? Pizza delivery + Netflix + fairy lights in the dorm: $20–$50 (split it and it’s basically free vibes)

• Galentine’s squad hang? Matching Starbucks drinks, face masks, or a group Target run for snacks: $10–$30 split a few ways

Pro moves from fellow students: handwritten notes (zero cost, maximum swoon), a Spotify playlist with inside jokes, free campus events (movie night? Bingo? Yes, please), or just hyping up your friends with memes and hugs.

Bottom Line

Valentine’s Day is a $29+ billion industry, but your relationship (or your self-love!) isn’t defined by how much of that billion you contribute. Whether you’re spending $200 or $0, just remember: a little thought + zero pressure > blowing your meal swipes on overpriced roses. Keep it fun, keep it real, and spread the love without the debt.