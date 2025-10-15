Homecoming At UNT: What To Look Forward To!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Folks…it’s homecoming week at the University of North Texas! Our theme this year is Mean Green Round Up, a western whirlwind of events. This week will feature lots of fun activities and events that you can participate in by yourself or with friends. The events start off with a picnic event, the ideal place to eat and talk till your heart’s content. From there, you can enjoy the service event: Mean Green Pet-Palooza. Here, you can put together pet packets and toys from donations gathered, making our hearts a little lighter along the way.

Next, are the Scrappy Events, which are filled with western mini games to ignite that rowdy and competitive spirit. If that’s not your speed, you can cheer on the teams as they compete in Capture the Cow. The next activity is presented by the Progressive Black Student Organization called “Yell Like Hell,” where you dance until you break in your new cowboy boots and make memories along the way.

The last warm-up before the grand finale is the Homecoming Bonfire, the most anticipated event of the week for music, food and vibrant school spirit. Students countdown until the lighting of the hand-made pallet bonfire, and honestly, seeing it being lit is an unforgettable bonding experience. Plus, it’s the largest hand-made pallet bonfire in the nation—you won’t want to miss it!

Lastly, what we’ve all been waiting for (drum roll please)… the Homecoming Football Game on Saturday, Oct. 18th at the DATCU Stadium! The entire campus has been building excitement all week, and the outlook will be electric. Come join us by participating in the events above and bring all the school spirit ya got! Go and create your most fond college memories this week, and bring your school spirit!