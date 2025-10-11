Holy Comics! How To Start Reading When You Don’t Know Where To Begin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Superheroes are making a comeback in pop culture, with the significant success of Superman and The Fantastic Four in theaters this past summer. With the hype still buzzing around, many people are diving deep into the world of comics, but many are wondering – where do I even begin? Unlike movies, comics don’t always start at “Issue #1”, and with the number of characters, reboots, and more, it can feel overwhelming. But don’t fear: you don’t need to know everything to get started.

One of the easiest ways to start is through TikTok recommendations. ComicTok is full of creators who focus their content on breaking down storylines, listing beginner-friendly series, and even keeping their audience up to date with the latest and trendiest issues and series. You’ll have a plethora of options to pick from just by checking out a few videos.

When in doubt, always check your local library. Most libraries have graphic novel or teen sections stocked with classics, such as Spider-Man, Batman, and other fan favorites. It’s the perfect way to explore without spending money, and it’s a fun, no-pressure trip at that. Librarians are always pleased to help if you have any questions about what to pick.

Don’t forget about checking out any nearby comic shops, too! Shop employees are usually thrilled to help newcomers find the right match, explain any confusing information, and even suggest their personal favorites. What makes it even better? Many shops can introduce you to a community, allowing you to connect with other fans of all types of experiences.

Finally, sometimes the best way is to start on a whim. Get into a random issue and begin your journey from there, especially with well-known characters like Wonder Woman or new ones like Invincible. You’ll be surprised by how quickly you get hooked once you dip your toes into the action.

Getting into comics doesn’t have to be a scary thing. Between the easy access of TikTok communities and local stores, there are endless ways to begin your journey. All it takes is one storyline to pull you right in, and who knows, you might just discover your new obsession.