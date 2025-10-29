Halloween Costumes Under $20 That Actually Slay

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, Halloween sounds cute until you realize your budget’s already crying from textbooks, gas, and that one overpriced latte you needed at 8AM. We all want to be the girl who shows up with a full costume, flawless makeup, and a fire photo dump by midnight. But when money’s tight and time is tighter, you start wondering if showing up as “Tired Student” is enough.

Spoiler: it’s not. But don’t stress. You can still pull off a look that’s creative, cute, and doesn’t cost more than your lunch. Here’s how to win Halloween for under $20, no sewing skills required.

If It’s Already In Your Closet, It’s Already a Costume

Sometimes the best costume is sitting in your laundry basket.

“Clean Girl” But Make It Halloween

Slicked-back bun, gold hoops, black sunglasses, and your comfiest neutrals.

Add a small tote bag and iced coffee.

You’re not lazy, you’re effortless. Give “off-duty model walking through campus.”

“College Zombie” (a.k.a. You This Week)

Oversized hoodie, under-eye bags (real or drawn), and an empty Starbucks cup.

Bonus: smudge your mascara and carry a crumpled syllabus.

You’re not dead inside, just halfway through midterms.

“Spy” or “Secret Agent”

Black pants, blazer, and sunglasses.

Add a name tag that says “Agent [Your Last Name]” and a walkie-talkie (read: your

phone).

You’re here for missions and mimosas.

DIY Looks That Don’t Look DIY

You don’t need a glue gun and a Pinterest board. You need five minutes and $5.

“Cereal Killer”

Glue mini cereal boxes to a white shirt. Stab them with plastic knives (Dollar Tree, duh).

Add red lipstick for fake blood and walk around like you’re unbothered.

Dark humor? Yes!

“Greek Goddess” on a Budget

A white sheet, gold jewelry, and sandals.

Tie the sheet like a toga and pin it in place. Bonus points for gold eyeliner.

Tell everyone you’re Aphrodite and own it.

“Lola Bunny” Lite

Bunny ears (check Five Below), white tank, shorts, and a little eyeliner.

Draw on a nose and whiskers.

Athletic but make it flirty.

Last-Minute Prime Girlies, This Is for You

If you still have Prime and two days to spare, these are your best bets.

Witch Accessories Kit

$14

Hat, and a cape. Throw it over black jeans and a crop top. Done.

Don’t forget the eyeliner wings. (Witchy, not weepy.)

Purge Mask Set

$19

Glowy mask + hoodie = scary without trying.

Add fake blood or walk around in silence. Either works.

Denton Hotspots for the $20 Girlies

Yes, there are real places to shop in Denton near campus without going broke.

Thrift Giant / Goodwill

Look for corsets, long skirts, jackets, or anything animal print.

Thrift = instant uniqueness. Also, cheap.

Dollar Tree

Plastic crowns, bunny ears, witch hats, makeup wipes (you’ll need them).

Don’t sleep on their glow stick section.

Five Below @ Rayzor Ranch

Fishnets, devil horns, fairy wings, and lip gloss that actually lasts.

You can build a whole vibe here for $10 max.

If It’s Not on Instagram, Did It Even Happen?

Here’s how to serve content without a ring light.

If your in a dorm? Use your dorm string lights for warm lighting.

Have your roommate take burst photos.

Try posing near a street lamp. surprisingly elite.

And if all else fails? Bathroom selfies with dramatic flash. Always a win.

Final Thoughts

Not everyone can spend $70 on a costume, and that’s okay. Being resourceful isn’t embarrassing,it’s iconic. Whether you’re dressing up to go out, staying in to eat candy and watch movies, or just doing it for the pics, Halloween is yours to claim.

You don’t need a big budget to make a statement. You just need a little creativity, a mirror, and

maybe a pair of cat ears from Dollar Tree.

You’ve got this, boo.