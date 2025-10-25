‘Gossip Girl’ Books vs. TV: What’s Different?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the weather starting to drop, I’ve been diving into a new fall hobby, and what better hobby than reading? My nose has been deep into the Gossip Girl series and I am currently halfway through book three. So far, the books are richer in detail, giving more insights into the characters’ personalities and personal lives compared to the show. While the TV seasons are filled with flashy drama and high-end outfits, the books dive into their messy antics in a way that’s addictive. Comparing Book One and Two, and Season One and Two, it’s fun to spot what’s been changed and added. Spoilers ahead for those who wish to explore the series.

The first two Gossip Girl novels throw readers straight into automatic chaos. In the books, the characters’ personalities are darker and more complex. Serena has more conflict and vulnerability; Blair is just as cold, but her depth is more deeply explored, and Dan taps into his poetic nature and feelings to an extreme. With the show, characters’ personalities are watered down and dramatized to hook their viewers in. Serena is simmered down to a bubbly girl next door, Dan is much more relatable and pushed as the “underdog,” and Nate is much more mature and responsible than his book counterpart.

Story Arcs also took a major turn, with some plot points having small changes or completely not showing at all. In the books, events that happened in the show are more fleshed out and add development with the characters, such as the college interviews and the Kiss on the Lips Ball. The show also ties in character development with arcs, but many are often forgotten or end in an extremely weird way. The show also includes brand new plots, amplifying the drama our characters face.

Some characters shift in importance between the books and the show. Vanessa and Chuck, for example, have drastically different roles between the two, with Vanessa being more of a main cast character for the books and Chuck for the show. The lives of the parents, aside from Blair’s, have more storylines and involvement in the TV series, especially Lili Van Der Woodson and Rufus Humphrey, who later turn into series regulars. Gossip Girl herself is more prominent in the characters’ lives in the show than in the book.

In the books, characters’ appearances underwent a major change. Blair, for example, sports blue eyes and dresses more rebelliously than her brown eyed, old-money aesthetic counterpart. The books provide more vivid descriptions of clothing, physical appearance, and even settings that help create a subjective experience. The TV series, however, heavily relies on its costume design and sets to bring the “Upper East Side” effect to life. By doing so, it helps visually portray characters’ personalities and adds dramatic flair.

Whether you’re watching the series or engaging in the books, both formats offer something fresh and intriguing for everyone. The books dive deeper into personalities, motives, and arcs, while the show offers aesthetics, romance, and compelling drama that keep you wanting more. Together, they create a multi-dimensional picture of the Upper East Side, and if you’re like me, halfway through book 3, you can’t help but be eager to see what unfolds next.