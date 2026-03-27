From TV Star To Oscar Winner: Michael B. Jordan’s Rise To The Top

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After blessing our screens with his appearance in Box Office hits such as Black Panther and Creed, Michael B. Jordan has become everyone’s favorite heartthrob and actor. With his outstanding work in the 2025 critically acclaimed film Sinners, Jordan entered a new aspect of his career that pushed his name towards a new level of recognition. Although many may feel as though his boost to the top felt random, his journey is only filled with years of constant consistency, patience, and a true love for this field.

Decades before blockbuster fame, Jordan entered the world of television, booking roles in series such as Wallace in HBO’s The Wire and Vince Howard in Friday Night Lights. The delivery in his performances was so astounding as a rookie actor that it left audiences craving for more. He was able to fill this void with his first major and film role as Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station. From there, Hollywood was sold on his ability to portray parts that held maturity and heavy emotional intensity.

His career continued to accelerate as he was then cast as Adonis Creed in the 2015 movie Creed, following the legendary Rocky franchise. Requirements for this role included physical transformation, tapping into vulnerable states, learning various forms of discipline, and determination which he nailed all perfectly. In 2018, he was cast as Erik Killmonger in Marvel’s Black Panther alongside talented actors such as Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, and Daniel Kaluuya. His performance as Killmonger solidified his importance in the acting role and his stance as an actor.

In 2025, Sinners made it’s appearance to the world and instantly became a trending topic for the rest of the year. From discussions and memes to halloween costumes, there wasn’t a moment where people weren’t mentioning the brilliance of this film. Though all cast member were praised for their breathtaking performances, Michael B. Jordan was usually the one who viewers talked about the most. His striking expertise was on display as he not only played two characters simultaneously, but made audiences forget that the two brothers with extremely distinct and contrasting personality traits were played by the same man. He was able to show raw sides of two men who conceal their true selves from others amazingly.

What makes his rise so awe-inspiring is how he never seemed interested in trying to get to this point so quickly. He carefully built a stable and long-lasting career through creating meticulous projects that were able to perfectly broadcast his talent, remaining genuine to himself, creating strong bonds and collaborations with those around him, and going head-on with creative risks and new tasks.

From TV roles to becoming an Oscar winner, Micheal B. Jordan was able to become a captivating mirror of what having a true passion and love for art can look like. His journey isn’t just some desire for celebrity status, but a reflection of what discipline, range, and compassion can evolve into.