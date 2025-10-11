Five Niche and Out of The Box Halloween Costumes That’ll Make You Stand Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Need some inspo for a Halloween Costume this year? Or a cute last-minute idea? Don’t worry anymore, here are five creatively niche Halloween costume ideas that’ll make you stand out for the night.

#1. Bad Case of The Stripes

Inspired by the children’s book, “A Bad Case of Stripes”, where the little girl’s skin turns into different colors of the rainbow. This costume is not only creative but also adorable and unique. If you want to make heads turn this upcoming Halloween, it’s definitely something you should consider!

#2. Your Favorite Drink

I stumbled across this idea on Pinterest, and just had to share it with you all! Dressing up as your favorite drink, for example, Sprite or Lemonade, is also a great way to express something about yourself. It’s also just a niche and unexpected sight to see someone dressed up as their favorite drink, so if you’re trying to wow people, then here’s a great Idea.

#3. Favorite Singing Group

Another Pinterest hit, and a perfect group costume for you and your friends or family. Get inspired by your favorite musical groups, from Spice Girls to The Jackson Five, and bring those pop vibes for this spooky season. It’s creative, iconic, and a perfect excuse for some fun photos.

#4. Favorite Character From a TV Show or Movie

One idea I’ve been considering this Halloween is dressing up as a character I absolutely adore. I wanted to share this expressive idea because it is definitely a great way to be humorous and show your love for your favorite character.

#5. An Animal

Last but certainly not least, you can dress an animal. From wildlife exotics or even your own companion, with the right stuff, this Halloween costume is niche, but also super out of the box! It’s also super fun and creative to put together costumes like this, and they always turn out to be a hit!

Halloween is all about bringing out your inner creativity and confidence. No matter what or who you go as, the best costume is the one that makes you feel like the main character.