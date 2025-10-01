Five Must-Watch Fall Movies To Kick Off The Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air is starting to get cooler, sweaters are out, and spooky season is right here at our doorsteps. To kick off the start of the season, everyone needs a list of films to get themselves in the mood. Whether you’re in the mood for something funny, witchy, or creepily mysterious, there’s something for everyone. Light some candles, grab a blanket, and get ready to add these films to your seasonal rotation. Here are five must-watch fall movies to truly appreciate the crispness in the air.

1. ‘The Craft’

A true fall staple, even if you’re not particularly in a witchy mood. The clothes, ambience, and overall tone of the film is the perfect way to start the new season. Exploring relationships and friendships with a hint of magic. The ’90s knew how to create a tone, and who knows – you might get inspiration for your fall wardrobe.

2. ‘Lisa Frankenstein’

This movie truly doesn’t get enough love. This is a gothic romance with satire wrapped in a pretty little bow, starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. Set in the late ‘80s, it’s absurd in the best way. If you need a little bit of drama and chaos in your life, this is the one for you.

3. ‘Fear Street Collection’

If you’re craving some scares, then this is right up your alley. While diving into the history of Shadyside, this series can give you a good fright. They are hands down one of the best new slasher films to date, with a mystery along the way. I didn’t think it was possible to recreate the feeling of old horror movies, but this one proudly proved me wrong.

4. ‘Clue’

Before you judge, give it a chance! This film is a classic, set around solving a mystery that you can also try to solve along the way. It’s a campy mix with black comedy that’s perfect for a rainy fall day. With quick dialogue and theatricality, the film allows viewers to escape into a heightened reality.

5. ‘Death Becomes Her’

This film is a glitz and glamour affair with a hint of murder on the side. A fun movie to watch with friends at a sleepover on an autumn evening. It’s best to go in blind with this film, so I won’t say too much, but it’s truly a favorite. Another campy cult classic, with dark, comical situations and an over-the-top narrative to bring in this new season with style.

Everyone needs a list of good fall movies to get in the mood and be prepared to embrace the coming weather. This is just a start, but as you start lighting your fall candles and baking your treats, these films will be a nice touch to welcome it with open arms.