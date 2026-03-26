Fans’ Response to ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Made All The Difference

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has been over a year of waiting for the release of the Netflix Original Series, Bridgerton. This beloved book adaptation series was first written by Julia Quinn and produced by Chris Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, and Betsy Beers. It’s had quite the journey. The first episode of Season 1 was released on December 25, 2020, and the last episode of Season 4 was released on February 26, 2025. There has been ample amounts of time for makeup, costuming, and hairstyles to have evolved over the years. So, without further-ado, let’s talk about the characters’ physical transformations that took place each season!

The first season kept its presentations very closely inspired by 19th century fashion, although it mostly focused on the years between 1813 to 1825, during the Regency Era. The main ways the production team chose to illustrate this in the TV series was with simple, barren makeup. Daphne, the main female protagonist, consistently is shown with a very pale, nearly-perfect complex, lacking any signs of intense contour, bronzer, and at times blush. Her lashes and brows were kept natural with what I presume is a clear gel mascara and the usage of a curling wand. Lastly, her look is finished up with a very slight rosy tint to the lips. The very simple and minimal makeup look kept true to the historical accuracy (kind of) and shows a small glimpse into her character’s personality.

When we get to the third season, however, things completely take a turn. This season focuses on Penelope’s story arc. I have a few complaints on how this season was carried, but honestly the makeup wasn’t one of them. Even so, most fans did speak out on the third season’s makeup techniques as it started to steer away from the Regency aesthetic big time. The production team started to use (clearly fake) lash extensions, very structured eyebrows, and more contouring overall. Also, a brownish purple matte lipstick which I really doubt would’ve been achievable during this time. To top it all off, they also decided to add acrylic nails for Penelope to wear.

Fans started to protest against the production team’s decision to overdo the casts’ makeup. I mostly saw these discussions being held on TikTok, but it may have infiltrated other social media platforms. It eventually reached Netflix and the Bridgerton production team. Things started to change after the outrage was done.

Bridgerton has since learned their lesson and has changed for the better. The fans’ dedication to voicing their wants for the show have shown results. Although I have not finished Season 4 at the time of writing this, I can say it has been altered significantly. The main female protagonist, Sophie, has a similar elegant look comparative to Daphne’s in Season 1. There is also a lack of the overexaggerated lashes and contour taking away from the actor’s true beauty.

I guess that the lesson is learned by both audience members and the production team. Always listen to the fans: they are always right!