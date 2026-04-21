C****rship: When Speech is Silenced 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Newspapers, books, X-rated sites, universities, Japanese comics and magazines.

Those are the names of major catalysts for popular forms of media that have been consumed by the masses for decades.

One common thread, especially during recent times, has made their very existence into a political debate on how us as consumers, well…consume.

Censorship, as defined by Brittanica, is the changing or the suppression or prohibition of speech or writing that is deemed subversive of the common good. As a student journalist, I’ve witnessed many student-run and student-led news organizations be shut down and harassed for speaking out against current events, students, or even the educational institution itself. UT Dallas is a primary example of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. From administrative harassment to banning newsstands on campus, The Retrograde has endured the severity of censorship from its own institution.

Another direct impact of censorship hits closer to home: University of North Texas.

Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez’s exhibit Ni de Aquí, Ni de Allá was an art installation piece that stood at UNT’s College of Visual Arts and Design. The piece explores the duality of one’s connection to identity and heritage. The piece exemplifies the humanity and connection of those who are being portrayed in a biased light.

During a time when students of color are being attacked and discriminated against because of their place of origin, culture and language, education was a safe haven. However, alongside a slew of administrative decisions negating freedom of speech and expression, UNT followed in their unconstitutional footsteps in removing the exhibition due to fears of political repercussions.

To say I’m disappointed would be a severe understatement. The blatant disregard and disrespect for an individual’s right to express, speak, write and share to be hindered by any institution or government entity is not only unacceptable, but undermines what the purpose of freedom is entirely.

As heinous as these actions are, the power is in the people’s hands. Actively working against censorship starts with you. Supporting your campus newspaper and getting involved on campus is a great place to start. If you’re looking to get involved on a larger scale or if you want some resources to help you get involved, start with FIRE.

FIRE is an organization that educates, defends and encourages the public on their First Amendment rights. The organization works ceaselessly across the country to protect free speech in classrooms, newsrooms and cases around the world.

If you’re reading from your home campus, you can search for organizations of free speech in your hometown. Out of the silence emerged NOISE, a student-run UNT group that challenges the oppression and discrimination of expression on campus through peaceful protest and discussion.

Your right to express yourself is an inalienable right. Censorship is a direct violation of the freedom that every individual shares, with the consequences becoming more dire by the second. It takes us all to stand up in the face of tyranny and oppression, fight against it, and win.