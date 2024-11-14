This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

Thanksgiving is around the corner, with that, Friendsgiving is coming just as fast. The stress of not knowing what foods to bring to the function can be hectic—especially if you’re an overthinker like me! So, to help y’all out, here are some food ideas to bring to your Friendsgiving.

Classic Mac n’ Cheese

You can never go wrong with bringing classic old Mac n’ Cheese, homemade to be exact. mmm can you just imagine the cheese pull? I recommend looking for recipes and choosing the best one that works for you. But if that’s not on your level of cooking, you can always make a quick trip to your local store and pick up a couple of boxed mac n’ cheese boxes! If you want to go the extra mile to impress your friends, I have the perfect Tik Tok video by Tini. Her Mac n Cheese videos go viral every year! Check it out! https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFoMuqyc/

Food Boards

Food Boards can be very versatile and that’s what I love about them — they’re quick and easy! You can do so much with food boards. For example, you can make a pizza board, dessert board (with homemade pastries and store-bought options), chips and dip board, rainbow fruit board, or even a culture board that features foods from your culture to spice things up. You can pretty much do anything you want with your food board. And if my examples weren’t enough inspiration, you can always come up with your own food board ideas.

Homemade Desserts

There’s something about homemade cooking that puts a smile on my face. Even if you aren’t the best cook, it’s totally okay — there are quick and easy homemade recipes that’ll make your life a little easier. Pastries are one food I’m always looking forward to, but let’s be honest, baking can be a pain. But I’ve got you covered! I’ll be giving you two pastry ideas — one for my non-baking pals and one for my baking go-getters. For my non-bakers: No bake Classic Cheesecake is a quick and easy dessert that can be whipped up in about an

hour, and all you need is three simple ingredients: sugar, butter, and milk. For my bakers: Making any pie from scratch can be a great homemade dessert!

I hope you all enjoyed these food ideas for Friendsgiving. And remember, it doesn’t have to be anything fancy — it’s the thought that counts. So, put on those chef hats and get in that kitchen!