Beauty on a Budget- Affordable Makeup for College Students

As we all know, college can be very expensive, so who wants to spend a lot of money on makeup? Well, you don’t have to. Here is a list of affordable makeup brands that won’t take all your money, are high quality and will have you looking stunning.

1. e.l.f.

The first makeup brand that I would recommend to college students is e.l.f. Not only is e.l.f. an affordable makeup brand that sells products ranging from $3 to $20, but they also produce high quality products that work as good as high-end make-up, all while using vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

2. Maybelline

Another high-quality brand that offers affordable makeup products is Maybelline. The brand sells products ranging from $8 to $18 and is a trusted, loved brand that has been around for many years now because of its lasting quality and is highly convenient because it’s sold in most stores.

3. NYX

The third suggestion is NYX. This brand is known for their high-quality, performing makeup, with prices usually ranging from $5 to $25. They also market their makeup as cruelty free and vegan, similar to Elf.

4. ColourPop

The last makeup brand I want to add is ColourPop. ColourPop offers a generous amount of makeup at affordable prices as well. They also market themselves to be a cruelty-free brand and their make-up ranges between $5 to $20. The brand is most known for the color palettes they offer, so if you want to be creative with your make-up for an affordable price this is the brand for you!

I have personally tried each of these brands and can truly say they did not disappoint. The next time you buy makeup, consider these amazing affordable brands and maybe tell a friend or two!