Ask Seun: What is Her Campus?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to the Ask an Exec series: a series where I ask our UNT Her Campus leadership team questions about their lives and their advice for new students!

Seun Seriki is the co-president of UNT’s Her Campus for the 2025-2026 school year. She works with Lilly Kuel, her fellow co-president, to make this organization into the incredible club and community that it is today. Seun is an international studies major with a concentration in business and economics. She minors in advertising, and is a junior here at UNT. She’s been involved in Her Campus since April of 2024, and played a key role in bringing the organization back to life. Today, she brings us some insight into what Her Campus actually is, and how she helped get it back up and running at UNT.

So what actually is Her Campus? According to Seun, “Her Campus is an online magazine and student organization that’s dedicated to uplifting, empowering and supporting women on campus.”

Her Campus accomplishes its mission in a few different ways. “We host different events that make the college experience easier for college women,” said Seun. “We post articles for women to refer to whenever they need an extra bit of help. We have a community of people who are looking to make friends and connect more with other people on campus, and we have opportunities for people to give back to the community through philanthropy and community service. We are not only just a student organization, we’re a family. I like to think of it as a network; a spider web of intelligent women who come together with a common goal.”

Her Campus is made up of both its general members and its team members. There are five teams in Her Campus.

The Events Team: The events team is in charge of organizing and running the many events that UNT’s Her Campus hosts. In the 2024-2025 school year, Her Campus hosted a ton of events: a journalism workshop, a gala, a friendsgiving dinner, a Valentine’s Day pop-the-balloon event, Her Career (which featured industry professionals as guest speakers along with free resume help), and more! Seun’s favorite event was Her Festival. “It was a collaborative event with about 20 other student organizations. They were all tabling and presenting themselves, and they all ran games on the table; either for free, raising money for charity or raising money for themselves. It was a very, very fun event. It felt like an actual festival. We had dance performances. We had a DJ. At one of the tables, Women in Business had cotton candy. It was a really overall great time. And it was perfect for Women’s History Month.”

The Social Media Team: “Our social media team is in charge of promotion for not only the events, but everything going on in Her Campus, like the articles that we post.” UNT’s Her Campus can be found at @hercampusunt on Instagram and TikTok. The social media team does a great job of keeping everyone updated on upcoming events and spotlighting the successes of Her Campus members.

The Writing Team: As you probably already guessed, the writing team is in charge of the articles that get posted to the Her Campus website–like the one you’re reading right now! “If there’s something seasonal going on, like Christmas, Women’s History Month or Mental Health Awareness Day, the articles go to the writing team. They’re the ones who update our magazine platform online.”

The Public Relations Team: Also called the marketing team, the PR team is how Her Campus connects with other organizations and businesses. “The PR team is in charge of outreach in person, so when it comes to tabling and physical outreach on- and off-campus, they’re the ones in charge of that. They also work to collaborate with other student organizations.”

The Philanthropy Team: Last but not least, the philanthropy team brings together the community by letting Her Campus members give back. “The philanthropy team is in charge of community service, volunteering, fundraising initiatives, and anything to do with Her Campus giving back to the community. We’ve worked with several different organizations to do that, such as Lovepacs Denton and Our Daily Bread Denton. We’ve also made blankets to give to a homeless shelter.”

Interested in joining a team? Here’s how to get involved, according to Seun: “Follow our Instagram. That’s where we have all of our information about membership and upcoming things going on. If [you] just want to be a regular member, then all [you] would have to do is join the GroupMe and pay the dues…If [you] want to be on a team, the team applications will open in August.” Team applications are now officially open until August 29th.

So, how did Her Campus start at UNT? Her Campus has been around at UNT since 2016, as part of the larger, nationwide Her Campus company based in Boston. Originally very active, UNT’s Her Campus took a bit of a hiatus when, over time, management became more difficult and exec members graduated. Seun was part of what really brought back its spark. “I joined Her Campus Media in my freshman year, which is my management agency, because they also focus on content creation in headquarters. They reach out to influencers and content creators and get them started on their journey by sending them PR deals, connecting them with brands, connecting them with each other, et cetera…They knew that I went to UNT, so they reached out to me and asked if I wanted to step into this position of leadership…and I accepted.”

From there, it was just about putting the pieces together. “I reached out to my friend Lilly, who was also on Her Campus Media and one of my closest friends. I was able to connect with her, and we were able to come up with a game plan,” said Seun. “And ultimately, as we can see, everything worked out really, really well. We ended up winning best organization of the year. Our membership grew far beyond our imagination. We can always tell now that the fruits of our labor were really reaped.”

Her Campus is a truly life changing organization to be a part of. Seun puts it best: “The joy of Her Campus is the connections that we make. We’re able to meet so many incredible girls…You’re making friends, but you’re also learning. You’re growing as a person, you’re growing professionally, and you’re able to join a legacy that’s going to go on for a very, very, very long time.”