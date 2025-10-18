Ask Divine: How Do You Thrive In College?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to the Ask an Exec series: a series where I ask our UNT Her Campus leadership team questions about their lives and their advice for new students!

We’re officially halfway through the fall semester, but some students are still finding their footing. Divine Kelley has some advice for students who still feel a little lost. Divine, a sophomore majoring in media arts, is the philanthropy director at UNT’s Her Campus. She’s the backbone of Her Campus’ community service events. Today, she’ll talk us through how students can thrive in college, especially if they’re still feeling a little lost.

One of the biggest indicators of happiness in college is strong social relationships. When you’re a little shy, it can be tricky to make friends. Divine has some tips. “Go downstairs, go in the lobby, get to know people. Most of the time when you’re first coming to college, everybody’s downstairs, and that’s where you can make friends,” Divine says. She also recommends getting involved in student organizations. “It just opens you up to new people.”

Speaking of student orgs, I asked Divine what her favorites (aside from Her Campus) are. “I love BSU. They have a carnival they do every year, and I love that,” she says. “The fraternities and sororities have events – those are my favorite. And any Her Campus events are great.” If you’re having a hard time finding an org to join, Divine recommends checking out the University Union. “They have tables all the time, and they’re always talking about their orgs. I would say find one that interests you. You can look it up online, see the different works they have, and then get in contact. Whatever your interest is, go in that direction. See if there’s an organization that fits your passion.”

If you’ve been at college for a while, you might be familiar with those pangs of homesickness. Divine suggests finding a balance between independence and connection. “When it comes to your dorm, make it feel like home, so that you’re comfortable while you’re away from family. Stay in contact with them too, even if it’s just talking once a day,” she says. “If you’re close to home, don’t get too comfortable going back every weekend, because you have to grow some independence. You’ve got to explore and get the college experience.”

When you’re in college, figuring out your priorities is important. It’s time for a mid-semester check-in. What are you pouring your effort into? “When you come to college, a lot is going on. There are a lot of distractions. Just focus on school first, and then when you get your school work done, you can worry about everything else.”

Speaking of school work, are you studying effectively? Maybe you’re falling behind or struggling to focus. What should you do? “Get a pattern going: I’m gonna take this amount of time to study out of these days. Even if it’s not every day, if it’s every other day, set up a routine,” Divine says. “Also, change your environment when you study, because sometimes you can get in your head if you’re always studying in your dorm room. Try different places, like the union library, Einstein Bros. Bagels, stuff like that.”

Take a deep breath, reassess, and readjust. The semester is halfway over. You’ve got this.