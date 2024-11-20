5 Ways to Have Fun and Stay Productive During Thanksgiving Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

Thanksgiving break is just around the corner, and while it’s a time for relaxation and reflection, it’s also an opportunity to recharge, stay productive, and get a head start on important tasks. Whether you’re looking to unwind after midterms or find ways to stay engaged and prepare for the future, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your time off.

Here are some ideas for having fun and staying productive during Thanksgiving break:

1. Stay Active and Focus on Your Health

For many of us, it’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of school, work, and other responsibilities, leaving little time for personal wellness. Thanksgiving break is the perfect opportunity to focus on your health and fitness.

If you’ve meant to start a workout routine, now’s the time to do it. Look up fitness ideas on TikTok or YouTube to find exercises that suit your level and goals. Whether it’s yoga, home workouts, or strength training, having a plan will help you stay active during the break. Plus, you’ll feel more energized and prepared when you return to school.

2. Apply for Internships and Plan for the Future

If you’re looking ahead to the summer of 2025, Thanksgiving break can be a great time to begin applying for internships. Securing a summer internship can be competitive, so starting early is key. Take this opportunity to update your LinkedIn profile, create an Indeed account, and polish your resume. While you’re at it, consider earning a few extra certifications to enhance your qualifications.

The extra time off means you can dedicate uninterrupted hours to fine-tuning your applications. Get ahead now, and you’ll be prepared to stand out when summer opportunities open up.

3. Unwind and Connect with Nature

While it’s essential to stay productive, Thanksgiving break is also a time to decompress. Finals are just around the corner, and taking a break to clear your mind is important for maintaining balance and reducing stress.

Spending time outdoors can work wonders for your mental health. Whether you take a hike, go for a walk with your dog, or even try fishing or swimming if the weather permits, connecting with nature is an excellent way to unwind. The fresh air and natural surroundings will help you feel more centered and ready to tackle the upcoming semester.

4. Volunteer and Give Back

Thanksgiving is all about giving back to the community, and there’s no better time to do so than during the holiday season. Volunteering can be a fulfilling way to spend your time while helping those in need. Whether you join your family or friends to volunteer at a local homeless shelter, food bank, or community event, it’s a meaningful way to embrace the true spirit of Thanksgiving.

Giving back can also help you feel more connected to your community and offer a sense of gratitude that enriches the holiday season.

5. Spend Quality Time with Loved Ones

Of course, Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and friends. Take a break from your routine and enjoy the company of those you care about. Whether you’re cooking together, sharing a meal, or just relaxing, spending quality time with loved ones is one of the best ways to recharge.

Final Thoughts

Thanksgiving break is a time to rest, reflect, and prepare for the future. Whether you’re looking to stay active, get ahead on career goals, or simply enjoy the company of family and friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during the holiday. No matter how you choose to spend your time, make sure it’s a break that leaves you feeling refreshed, fulfilled, and ready for the next chapter.

Wishing everyone a Thanksgiving break that suits their needs, whether restful or productive!