Tips for Long Distance Relationships from a College Senior

You’ve probably heard it a million times—“Ditch your high school boyfriend”—and, honestly, they might have a point. But if you truly believe, both in your heart and your head (because let’s face it, you can’t always just follow your heart), that your partner is worth it, then do everything you can to keep the connection strong. As a senior in college who made it through all four years of long-distance with my boyfriend, I can tell you it’s totally possible. Here are some things that worked for us and helped us keep the spark alive.
- Communication- I know, I know. Everyone always says communication is key. Well, spoiler alert, it is. If you and your partner do not have good communication, make it a point to work on it. Talk about everything and never leave anything up in the air. It is okay to go to bed mad, because in my opinion, thoughts and ideas may come out the wrong way when you’re over tired. Get a good night’s sleep, take a breath, then wake up the next morning with a clear head.
- Love Box– Something fun that we did was send each other messages through our Love Boxes. Although a little bit expensive, it was a great way to get us through especially during freshman year when we were figuring it all out. It was a different and exciting way to communicate as an alternative to a text or a Snapchat.
- Celebrate the milestones- The most fun we have had in our relationship and the most meaningful time we have spent together is when we celebrate our milestones like our anniversary. For our four year anniversary, we planned a trip to Disney and it was the best thing ever. We also really like to celebrate each other’s birthdays and Valentine’s Day. Putting in the extra effort to make something more special goes a long way.
- Call each other- This might seem simple, but in our busy lives, we might forget to set aside time for a simple phone call. You don’t have to call each other every day or talk for hours when you’re on the phone. But, a chat on the phone a few times a week can strengthen your relationship and show each other you’re committed to making time for one another.