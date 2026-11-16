This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again.

Surviving Finals Season: A College Girl’s Guide to Getting Through It

It’s that time of year again. The weather is getting colder, coffee has become a necessity rather than a luxury, and suddenly every professor seems to remember that the semester is almost over. Between final papers, exams, group projects, and the constant countdown to winter break, it’s safe to say that finals season can feel a little overwhelming. Whether you’re a planner who has everything color-coded or someone who thrives under the pressure of a last-minute study session, we’re all just trying to make it to the finish line.

While finals can be stressful, it doesn’t have to be completely miserable. Here are a few ways to stay organized, take care of yourself, and make it through the end of the semester with your sanity somewhat intact.

Get Organized Before the Panic Sets In:

The first step to surviving finals is figuring out exactly what you’re up against. Between assignments, exams, presentations, and papers, it’s easy to lose track of everything that’s due. Take a little time to write down all your upcoming deadlines and exam dates. Whether you prefer a physical planner, a digital calendar, or a good old-fashioned notes app, having everything in one place can make a huge difference.

Once you have everything written down, prioritize your tasks. Break larger assignments into smaller, more manageable steps instead of trying to tackle everything at once. It might not be the most exciting activity, but checking things off a to-do list is surprisingly satisfying.

Find Your Study Method:

Everyone has their own way of studying, and finals season is the perfect time to figure out what works best for you. Maybe you’re a library regular who needs complete silence, or maybe you prefer a cozy coffee shop with your favorite playlist playing in the background. Whatever your preference, find a space where you can actually focus.

If you’re struggling to stay motivated, try the Pomodoro technique: study for 25 minutes, take a five-minute break, and repeat. You can also make studying a little more enjoyable by creating a playlist, grabbing your favorite drink, or studying alongside a friend. Just remember that a study session with friends should involve at least some studying!

Remember That Sleep Is Your Friend:

We all know the temptation to pull an all-nighter when a deadline is approaching, but sacrificing sleep isn’t always worth it. Staying up until 4 a.m. rereading the same paragraph probably isn’t going to help you remember much the next morning.

Getting enough sleep is important for concentration, memory, and overall well-being. Try to give yourself a reasonable bedtime, especially before an exam. If you need a break, take one! Sometimes stepping away from your notes for a little while is more productive than forcing yourself to keep going.

Don’t Forget to Take Care of Yourself:

When everything starts piling up, taking care of yourself can easily fall to the bottom of your priority list. Suddenly, meals become an afterthought, water is replaced with caffeine, and spending the entire day in pajamas starts to feel normal.

Even during your busiest weeks, try to make time for the basics. Eat actual meals, drink water, get outside for some fresh air, and move your body when you can. You don’t need to have a perfectly structured wellness routine to take care of yourself. Even a short walk, a shower, or a quick phone call with a friend can help you reset. Remember, you are a person before you are a student, and your well-being matters more than any assignment.

Give Yourself Something to Look Forward To:

One of the best ways to get through finals season is to remind yourself that there is an end in sight. Winter break is right around the corner! Give yourself little things to look forward to once the semester is over. Plan a dinner with friends, organize a movie night, make plans to go home, or simply look forward to spending a day doing absolutely nothing.

You can also reward yourself along the way. Finished a big paper? Grab your favorite coffee. Made it through a difficult exam? Take the evening off. Celebrating the little victories can make the long weeks feel a little more manageable. You’ve Got This!

At the end of the day, finals season is just one small part of your college experience. It’s easy to get caught up in grades, deadlines, and comparing yourself to everyone around you, but try to remember how far you’ve come this semester. You don’t have to be perfect, and you certainly don’t have to have everything figured out.Take things one assignment, one exam, and one day at a time. Give yourself some grace, get some sleep, and remember that the finish line is closer than you think. You’ve made it this far, and you can make it through this, too!