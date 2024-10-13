Mental Health Made Easy: Self-Care Tips to Get You Through College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it: though we may not love to talk about it, mental health is something we all struggle with at times and staying on top of it can be tough, especially in college. As a freshman, I definitely relate to the feeling of being caught up in a ceaseless rush; there are always things to be done, items on a to-do list that never really seem to get any smaller. College life is a constant scramble to keep up, and balancing schoolwork, your social life, physical health, extracurriculars, and sometimes a job is incredibly difficult, especially as a young adult living alone for the first time. In the thick of the many tasks and new challenges facing college students, mental health is often forgotten or put off as less of a priority. However, college is a time when it is even more crucial to set some time aside in your busy life to focus on yourself, even if it is only five minutes. Though mental wellness may seem inaccessible, there are many small self-care activities that are both enjoyable and relatively time-efficient, perfect for the busy life of a college student.

Whether you are going through a breakup, homesick, feeling pressured by schoolwork or just having a bad day, these tips can help you take care of yourself and reset a little. It is also important to note that you don’t have to be having a bad day to practice self-care. In fact, it is recommended you do something for yourself every day, even if it is only five minutes. One final note before diving in is that your self-care routine depends entirely on you, meaning what do you like to do? What makes you relax? What brings you happiness? It may take some time for you to find the answers to these questions, so until then, here are some tips for you to try.

Shower: Isn’t showering something we do regularly anyway? Well yes, but the trick to boosting your mood when you feel stuck or down is to make it special. Shower with intention and don’t be scared to make it a whole experience. This is the perfect time to spoil yourself! Make a playlist to listen to during your shower, or use a new body scrub, shampoo, or lotion you’ve been dying to try. A change in temperature and scent can help bring you out of your head if you are in a funk, and who doesn’t feel better after a shower? (This can also work with baths if you live off-campus and are lucky enough to have a bathtub.)

Get Comfy: Put on a cozy outfit, maybe some soothing lighting, a diffuser smell you love, and make yourself comfy with blankets, a stuffie, or whatever you like. The state of your living space can often have some impact on your mental health, so it is important you make your room a safe space where you can let loose and relax. To take your mind off things or unwind a little, do a relaxing activity. While this can be anything you enjoy, some suggestions are reading a good book, watching a comfort show/movie, or even making a Pinterest board.

Go Outside: While being in your room can be relaxing, it also helps to go outside, even if just for five minutes. Find a pretty place you like on campus to sit, or go for a walk and listen to music. Make a playlist for yourself that corresponds with the season, or your mood, or you can simply enjoy the natural sights and sounds around you. Fresh air and sunlight are great for clearing your mind and elevating your spirits, and I have found walks to be a great time to slow down and reflect without the constant presence of others which can at times be overwhelming.

Do Something Creative: First let me preface: you do NOT have to be considered an overly creative person to do this. It can be as easy as getting a cute and easy coloring book you like and coloring it in, or even making a playlist or Pinterest board. One cute and fun activity that has become somewhat popular on TikTok is junk journaling, where you put a collection of scraps and “junk” from your day and glue it into a journal in an aesthetic collage. This is like a scrapbook of your days and you can add anything: receipts, tickets, stickers, photos, or drawings and words for that day that just seem right. You can even add a cute list of songs you like, a wish list, or a bucket list and decorate it to look pretty. Creating something of your own can be inspiring, reviving, and a good outlet for emotion.

Meditation/Yoga: While meditation isn’t for anyone and it can be difficult to fully immerse yourself in the present moment, it is definitely worth trying, as yoga and meditation are proven to have many benefits on both the body and mind. Both can help to ground yourself and improve mental clarity, body awareness, focus, and most importantly it can reduce stress and even symptoms of depression. As college is the time for experimenting and trying new things, incorporating yoga or meditation into your week could be a great thing to try, especially as there are likely yoga classes and/or guided meditations easily accessible on campus. If not, you can easily find hundreds of video tutorials on YouTube to do on your own time.

Mood Trackers: It’s never fun to let your emotions build up and become overwhelming, but sometimes it can be hard to recognize when these feelings are adding up, which is why journaling can be helpful. However, while journaling can be difficult or time consuming, apps are much more convenient and there are multitudes of free, easy apps you can use which will make your life so much easier. An example of one such app is Emolog, where all you have to do is choose an adorable, animated emoji to represent your mood for the day. Emolog is free and takes under two minutes, and even gives you the option to add your friends if you are close and want to share your daily moods. I personally love this app, and it is a quick and easy way to check in with yourself and understand your emotions just a little bit better.

Movement: Though this tip is one that everyone is likely familiar with, I’ve found it is one that often gets misinterpreted. As we all know, movement offers extraordinary benefits to our body and mind, releasing “feel-good” chemicals into the brain and often serving as an outlet for unwanted emotions. However, the point I think it is important to emphasize is that all bodies are different, and it is essential that you only partake in the level/method of exercise that is right for you. For some, this could involve running miles a day while for others just walking around campus all day is enough (I walk at least 5,000 steps a day, often over 10,000.) Find out what works for you and add it to your daily routine, but always keep in mind that what matters most is that whatever you choose, you enjoy it!

Talk It Out: Sometimes, all it takes is a yap session with your besties to feel like life is worth living. Talking through your emotions with someone you trust is a great way to get things off your chest and a great way to remind yourself there are people in your corner who support you and care about you. Whether this looks like a coffee date with your college friends, or Facetiming parents, siblings, or friends from home, it is always helpful to take some time to just catch up and connect. Just take ten minutes to chat with anyone in your close circle who makes you feel at home, comfortable, and happy, and you will likely feel even just a little bit better.

While this list could go on for pages, we are all incredibly busy college students so I will stick to the main points. Hopefully, you were able to take away the often overlooked but extraordinary importance of mental health and can use these tips as inspiration to add to your own self-care arsenal!