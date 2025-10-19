Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
UNH | Culture

From Flip-Flops to Fleece: My Coast-to-Coast College Adventure

Mia Aguinaga Student Contributor, University of New Hampshire
Moving from California to New Hampshire has been one of the biggest changes of my life — but honestly, one of the best. Back home, I was used to endless sunshine, palm trees, and the sound of waves in the background no matter where I went. My wardrobe was basically hoodies, denim shorts, and sunglasses. Now, I’m going to be surrounded by pine trees, scarves, and people who start talking about fall plans the minute fall weather hits. It’s completely different, but in a surprisingly comforting way.

At first, the move felt overwhelming. I missed the casual, energy of Southern California — morning drives with the windows down, quick trips to the beach, and that easygoing feeling that comes with growing up on the West Coast. But as I started settling into New Hampshire, I realized that change isn’t something to fear — it’s something to welcome. There’s something really freeing about stepping into a place where no one knows you yet, where you get to start fresh and explore who you are in a whole new environment.

Little by little, I’ve started to fall in love with New England. The cozy coffee shops in Durham, tucked into old brick buildings, the quiet mornings where you can actually hear the wind through the trees, and the way people seem to genuinely enjoy the slow pace of life here. I’m excited to trade iced lattes for hot cocoa, flip-flops for fuzzy socks, and sunshine for snowflakes — and weirdly enough, it feels right.

This move has taught me that sometimes you have to leave what’s familiar to really appreciate it — and to grow into something new. I’ll always carry a bit of that San Diego warmth with me, but now I’m learning to live the New England lifestyle: enjoying every season, slowing down, and finding beauty in the change. Because if there’s one thing I’ve learned from moving across the country, it’s that change is what makes life exciting — and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.

