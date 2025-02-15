The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chloe Ting might be a triggering name for many girls I know, but aside from cutting your own hair, binge-watching Tiger King, and pushing through Chloe Ting’s workouts to get in the best shape of your life, what else was there to do during quarantine? Recently, I’ve been dedicated to my gym routine and, while researching exercises aligned with my goals, I rediscovered Chloe Ting. I visited her website and found that she offers free workout plans featuring progress photo tracking, a personalized schedule, and a supportive community of people following the same plan. I’m currently tackling her “2025 Weight Loss Challenge” and, at Day 11, I’m absolutely loving it. Also, the only equipment needed is a mat, which makes it so easy to follow her videos from the comfort of your own home.

Here are some other plans I think are worth trying:

