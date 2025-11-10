10 JOURNAL PROMPT IDEAS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has a story to tell, whether it’s detailed or simplistic. However, only few people ever write it down. We live in a world where we move too quickly to catch our breath. Journaling offers a way to record our everyday moments and calm the mind. Over the past several decades, studies have been conducted and each found that journaling leads to positive improvements on our mental and physical health. Some journaling techniques, such as gratitude journaling, have been proven to increase individuals’ mood. Whereas, other types of journaling have been effective in healing inner wounds and helping rewire certain negative thought processes. While this all sounds good, many often wonder how to start journaling. Here are ten journal prompts to start today:

What does my highest self look like? What are some steps I can take to become her? Who inspires me the most, and what qualities do I admire in them? What Childhood dream or passion have I let go of, and do I want to reconnect with it? What is one limiting belief I hold about myself, and how can I challenge it? If I had no fear of judgment or failure, what would I do differently in life?

Write a letter to someone you need to forgive What emotions or beliefs do I avoid, and what are they trying to teach me? What would my life look like if I fully trusted myself? Write about the life you want in 5 years. What mindset would you need to embody daily to get there? What past failure still shape how I see myself, and how can I rewrite that narrative?

Journaling is a great form of therapy. However, there is not just one “right way” to journal. If you find that you want to use your journal as a brain dump or a creative outlet, that works! These journal prompts are simply a way to exercise the brain and get your creative juices flowing. After using these journal entries, I became more in tune with myself and have begun to rewire negative thought processes that limit myself. In the end, journaling provides people the gift of getting to know ourselves, each page we fill is another step closer to healing and betterment of our overall wellbeing.