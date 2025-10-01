Women’s Rugby is Rucking Up Assumptions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve probably at least heard of Ilona Maher. After the 2024 Summer Olympics, Maher and the USA women’s rugby team became the subject of international attention. Not only did the team win their first gold medal since 1924, but they also made a comeback for rugby in a nation where the sport isn’t necessarily common. Suddenly, everyone was commenting on the amazing power these women showed on the field, and Ilona Maher received the spotlight as the face for strength and beauty; a source of inspiration for young women everywhere who don’t necessarily fit the beauty standard.

There’s a certain standard of femininity that women are held to, where we must be soft and kind and thin and quiet and pretty. But very few people fit into these categories, and that’s not something any woman should ever be shamed for. Being too loud or too strong does not make you an “improper lady.” And due to the rise of women’s rugby, being loud and strong is an ideal that is finally being advocated for and represented in mainstream media.

Last fall, Maher was cast in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars. During the season’s airing, the show saw a huge spike in viewers and voters, while both Maher and the USA women’s rugby team received thousands more followers on social media.

Maher placed second at the end of the season, and though she was not necessarily the most talented dancer, her own empowerment and confidence made her shine on that stage. Commenter after commenter on TikTok posted endlessly about the empowerment that she gave them. I saw multiple videos of little girls or even teenagers talking about how Maher inspired them to feel much more confident in their own skin, which they previously felt was “too fat” or “too muscular.”

Rugby’s Revitalization

Largely due to the increased popularity of the women players, rugby has also seen its fair share of revitalization. The fan base for rugby has grown massively, as has the team’s game potential. This year, the first USA game on Sept. 6 ended with a 60-0 win against Samoa, solidifying their place as a massive winning team for American sports.

Even on a smaller scale, rugby is making a comeback. The women’s rugby team at the University of Northern Colorado started in 2023, making it one of the younger and more inexperienced teams in the state. Yet the team is currently pulling out some serious wins during the start of the semester, including winning two games, one 36-0 and the other 22-0. These women may be new to college-level rugby, but they’ve shown incredible growth over the past two years through hard work and power on the field.

Women on the UNC rugby team, women who closely follow the USA team, or even just fans of Ilona Maher are likely to be influenced by the accepting and empowering mindset of rugby and more likely to spread it to the women around them. Rugby has become more than a sport or a statement; it’s a movement for women everywhere to say: “this is who I am, and I will not apologize for it.”

Ferocity Focuses Attention

But why rugby? A lot of women’s sports are largely unwatched or even mocked, but rugby has caused waves that many women’s sports haven’t been able to. I think this is largely due to rugby’s level of ferocity.

I’ve played rugby with UNC’s team, and I can tell you first-hand that it’s an extremely aggressive and violent sport. It’s full of bruises and sweat and tears, which I believe society automatically contrasts with their typical construct of a woman. Women are often associated with softness and femininity, and the women who walk out of these games dripping in sweat and blood create a huge opposition to this association. Rugby does away with the societal belief of what a woman should look like and instead reinforces the alternative that women can be whatever they want to be.

There’s always room for improvement, and as a humanities major, I’m not sure we will ever reach the level of change required to combat injustice and ignorance. However, the rise of women’s rugby and the attitude shift that seems to be coming with it gives me hope that change is still possible. The campaign for women’s rugby has the potential to show women in a new light and broaden societal implications of what a woman can be.