Women’s History Month Spotlight: Marie Curie

It’s impossible to talk about influential figures in women’s history without mentioning the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. Marie Curie‘s novel work as a physicist and chemist made her a historical icon for women all around the globe.

Curie was born in Warsaw, Poland in 1867. Growing up, she did extremely well in both primary and secondary school and dreamed of continuing her education at university. At the time, it was practically impossible for women to obtain a college education in Poland, so Curie attended Flying University; an underground enterprise hidden from where the Polish government could notice them.

Curie dreamed of studying abroad — and studying at a university where she didn’t have to take classes underground. Her dream university was the Sorbonne in Paris, which she attended in 1891. But it wasn’t perfect. She spent most of her finances making her way to Paris, and once she got there, she had little to survive off of. In spite of this hardship, though, Curie graduated with a master’s degree in physics. Just a year later, she achieved another master’s in mathematics.

Curie became a pioneer in multiple facets of scientific research. Around 1897 to 1898, Curie discovered radioactivity! With her husband, she also discovered two new scientific elements (polonium and radium), and found that radium could effectively treat tumors.

For her discovery of radium, Curie won her first Nobel Prize in 1903, becoming the first woman to do so. This public acknowledgment of her research made her a role model for female scientists and women who aspired to work in male-dominated fields.

After losing her husband in 1906, Curie persevered. She went on to become Sorbonne’s first female professor, and five years later, won yet another Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of two new elements. To this day, she’s the only person to hold this accomplishment; no one else has managed to win Nobel Prizes in two different fields of science. She continued pioneering research on radium and radioactivity, and during World War I, developed portable X-ray machines that made it easier for soldiers to get the medical help they required.

Curie died a tragic death in 1934, most likely due to excessive radiation exposure. But she left a great legacy behind.

why I love her, and why you should too

Even in 2026, Marie Curie is remembered for her amazing impact on the world. Her discoveries of radioactivity and new elements led to medical treatments that are still used today: radium is used for certain cancer treatments, and polonium is used to eliminate static electricity in certain machinery.

She’s also remembered for what she accomplished for women. As one of the first female scientists, she’s inspired women everywhere. Including me.

I love Marie Curie because of her perseverance. At a time where it was extremely difficult for women to enter STEM fields, she became a renowned scientist. She didn’t let our male-dominated society stop her from accomplishing great things. Her legacy motivates me to not let societal pressures stop me from pursuing what I want. And that should motivate you, too.