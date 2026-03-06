What is Lunar New Year?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve celebrated Lunar New Year for a few years, and it always helps me get in the mood for the new year.

You’re probably wondering: why have you only celebrated for years, and not your whole life? Well, I started celebrating after talking to my great aunt the summer between my sophomore and junior years of high school. Her parents immigrated from China to the U.S in the 1940s and faced a lot of discrimination. They still wore red and ate dumplings, but they were scared to celebrate Lunar New Year traditionally. Since we started celebrating again, my great aunt and I have started bringing this tradition back to our family.

The Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later, on the first full moon. In 2026, the Lunar New Year started on Tuesday, February 17th: the Year of the Fire Horse.

Historical Context

Traditionally, the Lunar New Year was viewed as a time to sweep away the previous year’s bad luck and invite good fortune for the year ahead. Originally known as the “Spring Festival,” this time of year symbolized renewal, rebirth, and harmony with nature. People cleaned their homes, made offerings to ancestors, and decorated with symbols of good luck and prosperity.

Over the centuries, the celebration grew in significance and scope, incorporating both folk customs and imperial rituals. It was first widely observed during the Han Dynasty (206 BCE – 220 CE). By the Tang Dynasty (618–907 CE), the holiday had become an official celebration, complete with state-sponsored feasts and public ceremonies. This marked the beginning of the New Year’s integration into the broader cultural and social fabric of Chinese society.

One of the pillars of Lunar New Year, the Chinese Zodiac, is rooted in ancient beliefs about the cycles of nature and human behavior. A different animal represents each year, and each animal symbolizes different values. 2026, the Year of the Horse, is associated with energy, freedom, and forward momentum. People born under the same zodiac animal are believed to share certain characteristics, and the year’s zodiac affects the fortunes of individuals — especially those born under a conflicting animal sign.

I was born in the Year of the Dog, which symbolizes loyalty, justice, and, unfortunately, being a pushover. The last Year of the Dog was in 2018, but since I wasn’t celebrating at that time, my next year will be 2030. I’m excited to celebrate my first year of the dog and align with my natural energy.

What are the Traditions?

Lunar New Year is a time for family reunions, and people travel long distances to be with their loved ones. The reunion dinner on New Year’s Eve is considered the most important family meal of the year, featuring symbolic foods like dumplings (representing wealth) and fish (representing surplus and prosperity).

One of the most beloved customs is giving red envelopes (Hóngbāo) filled with money to children and unmarried adults. The red color symbolizes good luck and protection from evil spirits, and the money inside represents wishes for wealth and good fortune. That’s also why people wear red during the first three days of the festival.

People who celebrate set off fireworks and firecrackers to scare away evil spirits and bring good luck for the coming year; the sound of firecrackers is thought to bring happiness and drive away negativity. They also clean their homes on New Year’s Eve and decorate with red lanterns, couplets, and other auspicious symbols.

Traditional lion and dragon dances are a major attraction during public celebrations. These dances are accompanied by loud drumming and cymbals, bringing good luck and chasing away evil spirits. And the Lantern Festival, held on the 15th day (March 3rd, this year), marks the end of the holiday season. People light lanterns, enjoy colorful parades, and eat tangyuan (sweet rice balls), which symbolize family unity and happiness.

What Not to Do

During the Lunar New Year, there are many customs that you should avoid:

Avoid using sharp objects. These symbolize cutting off one’s fortune or cutting a person off.

Avoid breaking anything. Breaking glass or ceramics is a bad omen for future prosperity.

Don’t lend or borrow money. It may lead to financial struggles throughout the year.

Avoid crying, fighting, cursing, or using negative words. Avoiding these ensures a positive, harmonious year.

Try to avoid wearing black or white. These are traditionally worn at funerals.

Avoid taking medicine or seeing the doctor on the first day (unless you have to). This prevents sickness for the rest of the year.

Don’t urge people to get out of bed. This could leave them feeling rushed all year.

Lunar New Year at UNCO

If you want to start celebrating the Lunar New Year but are scared to start, celebrate at UNCO!

UNCO celebrates the Lunar New Year by hosting a huge event that includes traditional foods, games where you go in order of the Chinese Zodiac, and a bingo that helped me learn about the holiday and what food to eat. There’s also a lion and dragon dance, which was mesmerizing to watch. The highlight of the event is that people from the Asian Pacific American Student Services (who run the event) talk about what Lunar New Year means to them and their favorite parts of the celebration.

I went to learn more about not only the holiday but how important it is, and I wasn’t the only one who was new to celebrating. Everyone there was so kind and spreading positivity. It helped me learn that everyone celebrates a little differently, and that’s okay. You don’t need to be perfect to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Can You Celebrate?

I know I can’t say who can celebrate and who can’t, but I’ve seen a rise on social media of Chinese people explaining how to celebrate. When I asked my great aunt what she thinks of non-Asian people celebrating, she said: if they want to celebrate, they can, and it’s beautiful — as long as you do it correctly, and don’t just treat it as a trend. Culture isn’t a trend, but people shouldn’t be afraid to celebrate, either.

Lunar New Year means a lot to me; I don’t have much in common with my great aunt, but celebrating is the one thing that connects us. I hope this helped you understand this beautiful holiday. Happy Lunar New Year, and may your year be filled with happiness, good fortune, and success.