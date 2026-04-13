The Past 3 ‘Resident Evil’ Games: Ranked 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoiler Warning For Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil has been a favorite of mine since I first got into video-game horror. With captivating puzzles, suspense, and substantial lore, the franchise and its many beloved characters have made waves online, which is why I was particularly excited when Resident Evil Requiem was announced.

Now, after finishing the game, I’ve set out to reveal my personal rankings on the past three games: RE7, Village, and Requiem. All three games contain substantial differences but are tied together with a “new-wave” of Resident Evil games reviving the franchise.

Resident Evil Village (2021)

Possibly a controversial start, but as much as I love Resident Evil Village, it has to come last for me. The game follows protagonist Ethan Winters, following the events of Resident Evil 7, as he searches for his newborn daughter in a village in Romania. Village has its strengths, particularly in the first two sections of the game with the villains, Lady Dimitrescu (a strong start as a stalker enemy) and Donna Beneviento, and with the horrific baby chase scene (if you know, you know). However, the rest of the game falls a little flat with an extremely linear plot. There’s no room for variation or change. Most of the time, I felt like I was just playing exactly how the directors of the game wanted me to play, not how I would’ve played. Along with this, the ending of Village is extremely emotional – Ethan Winters sacrifices himself so his daughter can survive – but the emotion is slightly ruined when they make you play as Chris Redfield, whose military skills and tools upset the flow of the game. Although I criticize Village, I still think it’s a great game, and its beautiful setting gives it great replay-ability.

Resident Evil Requiem (2026)

Going into the newest installment in the franchise, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I was pleasantly surprised. Having split perspectives between the new Grace Ashcroft and fan-favorite Leon Kennedy gavean interesting mix of intense survival horror and action gameplay. I especially found Grace’s sections fun (and horrifying) as I was forced to sneak around enemies, particularly around Marie (The Girl). However, I found the majority of Leon’s parts dragged. It felt like I was trying to find bomb detonator parts for hours, and the enemies I was given didn’t make it a fun challenge but instead just more annoying. I loved Leon going back to RPD, and seeing Mr. X (The Tyrant) again was a full circle back to running away in fear when I played Resident Evil 2. I wish they kept the Tyrant as a stalker enemy for longer, since it would’ve made the tension as Leon much higher. Requiem is a fantastic game that’s emotional, tense, and has amazing polish. If you’re a Resident Evil fan who hasn’t gotten to RE9 yet, it’s well worth a play.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)