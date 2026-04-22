The “Downfall” of Monster High

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those who don’t know, Monster High is a line of dolls, movies, and shows about the children of popular monsters, like the main character, Frankie Stein, the child of Frankenstein’s monster. Since the original launch in 2010, there have been two new generations, but the release of G3 caused loyal fans to start breaking off from the fandom.

I don’t understand why these people are saying Monster High has “fallen off.”

A new generation means the company is trying to make the dolls and/or characters relevant again. Why do that? Well, things change to make the character fit the times. If a character’s design includes racist stereotypes, they can change the character to get rid of the harmful aspects, align with the brand’s core values, and appeal to a broader audience. A good example is Jinafire, a Chinese dragon; every time she appears in Monster High: Scaris, City of Frights (2013), stereotypical Chinese music plays, and many Chinese fans reacted negatively to her design. The new generation updated her design to be more culturally sensitive.

Monster High dolls are designed to be fully articulated with detailed body parts and face molds, reflecting the unique and detailed nature of the Monster High universe. Starting with G3, the dolls were released in various body types to ensure that every character serves as accurate and authentic representation. G3 represented a shift from the deep multi-media continuity of G1 to a streamlined, beginner-friendly approach.

G3 is also correcting the uneven development in G1, where some characters received most of the spotlight while others had minimal arcs. In G3, each main character gets more consistent attention, with updated relationships and new story beats. For example, Frankie’s non-binary identity and prosthetic leg are part of her refreshed persona, and Clawdeen’s fashion-forward style is reimagined with modern flair.

Why Does Everyone Hate The New Generation?

There’s been a hate train for the new generation, and I’ll explain why in one simple word: nostalgia. A lot of G1 fans do not like change. There’s nothing wrong with that, and many fans just don’t like the new designs or the new clothes that push away from gothic fashion (which I can agree with).

The same people who don’t like the fashion also dislike the personality changes, but I haven’t seen any good reasons why. They made Cleo much nicer than she used to be, which is a change that I like. When Cleo first met Frankie, she bullied her; now she’s sweeter and just wants to befriend them.

Personally, I like the new generation. I like that they made Frankie non-binary; they were made of different body parts, and they haven’t been alive for very long, so they wouldn’t understand the concept of gender. Updating Cleo’s personality is another good change because it can teach children to be nicer. The new body types are especially great; the representation is diverse and healthy, and I’m so happy to see that. Having diversity in the media children consume is important so that any young child can look at the TV and say, “She looks like me,” or “She acts like me.”

WhICH Generation is the best?

Short answer: None! Each generation is good for the children watching them. Monster High is meant for children, and people forget that.

It’s OK to have your favorites, and it’s OK to not like something new. There’s no “best” because everyone is different. I may like Generation One, but you might like Generation Three.

You’re allowed to dislike something new, but some people have to remember that the new generation of Monster High is not meant for you and me. We had G1 and G2. Generation 3 is meant for the new kids.