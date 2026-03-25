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UNCO | Life > Academics

Q&A With UNCO Professor Lisa Tafoya

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Julie Hesselgrave Student Contributor, University of Northern Colorado
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before Lisa Tafoya joined UNCO as a lecturer in 2024, she was an Assistant Professor at the Community College of Denver. But before she was a professor, she was an FBI agent for twenty years.

After taking Tafoya’s Intro to Criminal Justice course last semester, I sat down with her to ask about her journey, her career, and being a woman in a male-dominated field.

HC: Can you state your name and pronouns, please?

Lisa Tafoya: My name is Lisa Tafoya, and I don’t use any pronouns.

HC: If you were to go back in time, would you be an agent again?

LT: I would not be a cop again. I didn’t know what I was getting into. I was never inspired to be a cop; my intent was just to travel and see the world. I forgot about having a gun and a badge. I would be a professor.

HC: You used to have this really high-stress lifestyle, and now it’s more relaxed. Is it hard for you, or easier?

LT: It’s definitely made life easier, and I feel like I’m myself. Twenty years as a fed, I wasn’t myself; I was a cop. Now I’m myself.

HC: How do you structure your teaching philosophy to engage a wide diversity of students?

LT: I start with the premise that diversity is not what we look like, but also how we learn, and with that, I know students work differently. I tell them that… if they are experiencing difficulty, I hope they feel comfortable talking to me. When they do come to talk to me, I’m very receptive.

HC: What is it like being a female in a male-dominated field?

LT: As a cop, it was noticeable, and it was intimidating, mostly because I didn’t know policing. But also, I had to prove myself when the male cops didn’t have to. As a teacher, maybe it’s my age, but I don’t feel like I have anything to prove. I’m there for my students. That’s what it’s about for me. I’m not looking for a career, not looking to move up, just help my students.

HC: What drew you to the FBI? Do you feel like you lived up to your expectations?

LT: What drew me to the FBI was the level of importance of their cases. I felt like my work mattered more, to more people, because I was investigating terrorism. Of course, I exceeded my expectations.

HC: What drew you to being a professor?

LT: It was my dream job. After I retired, I went back to school to teach.

HC: What’s your favorite part about being a professor?

LT: Lecturing and seeing someone go: “oh, I didn’t know that.”

HC: How does the reality of being an agent compare to the media portrayal?

LT: For me, it was the reality of carrying a gun. Somebody will try to hurt me, it was a defensive posture, that was incredible.

HC: Out of all of your hats, which one are you the most proud of?

LT: Being a mother. It’s still the most important job I have ever done. And then being a daughter.

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Julie Hesselgrave

UNCO '29

Julie is a writer at Her Campus at the University of Northern Colorado chapter.
Outside of Her campus, Julie is a freshman at University of Northern Colorado. She is a criminal justice major, and she is minoring in sociology and media studies. She goes to most of the Criminal Justice Society meetings, but she is not a member.
In her free time, Julie likes to read. She is currently reading Sunrise on the Reaping and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Her favorite book series is The Hunger Games. Julie also likes to make jewelry; the only thing she does not make is rings. Julie is a good painter and actor. She has won many awards in both. Julie loves watching anime; her favorite animes are Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Horimya. She can talk about the symbolism in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End all day. She is going to start Gachiakuta soon. Julie loves Avatar: The Last Airbender because of nostalgia; her favorite characters are the water tribe siblings, Sokka and Katara. Finally, Julie loves to go on walks with her emotional support cat, Jack. When Julie takes Jack for walks, Jack is in a stroller and is sometimes in a frog hoodie to keep him warm in the cold.