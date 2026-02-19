My Year in Books: Best and Worst of 65 Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, I read a total of 65 books. Most of them were good, some were horrible, and very few were remarkable, so I’ve narrowed down all the books I read into a snapshot of the best and the worst.

First, a few honorable mentions:

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

This book changed how I read fiction. I’m not even kidding. When I read the back of this book, the synopsis sounded boring and uninspired, but I bought it anyway. Cloud Cuckoo Land weaves together five different storylines, going from 15th-century Constantinople, 2019 in America, and a 22nd-century spaceship. All of these storylines are strategically and methodically connected by one ancient Greek text. That seemed complicated and easy to mess up, giving way to many opportunities for lazy writing to connect them all. Only, Anthony Doerr does it and does it well. When it all came together, I thought my head was going to explode. I remember putting the book down and thinking, How did Doerr come up with that? I now gravitate to boring book descriptions. I look at the fiction section and find the seemingly uninspired and dare them to be as good as Cloud Cuckoo Land, and, honestly? It’s working out better than you’d think.

Bel Canto by Ann Patchett

Bel Canto is by far one of the most creative and remarkable stories I’ve ever encountered. It’s a story about a terrorist group in an unnamed South American country holding a group of elitist society members and one opera singer hostage for five months. For those five months, the hostages and terrorists live together in a wonderfully strange and heartbreaking harmony. Bel Canto is a testament to humanity, proving how little we know of each other and the world around us.

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

This book was absolutely incredible. Martyr! follows Cyrus, a queer Iranian-American poet and recovering alcoholic grappling with depression after the death of his mother. Through his obsession with martyrs, Cyrus begins to unravel what it means to live and die. To put it simply, it’s beautiful, poetic, hilarious, and heartbreaking. I cried when it was over, not necessarily because it was sad, but because I was going to miss Cyrus and I wanted to give him a hug. I loved it.

Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid