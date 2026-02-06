Go Touch Grass: How You Can Use UNCO to See the Outdoors!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wanted to see the outdoors but just can’t justify the cost? Maybe you don’t know where to start, or just aren’t sure what kind of gear you need. Trust me, the gap between you and the outdoors is so much smaller than you could even imagine.

After growing up in a mountain town in Utah, I’ve always had the expectation that those around me would be outdoorsy. Therapy for my family has always consisted of hiking, biking, and skiing. We see the mountains as good for the soul.

And I don’t know about you, but I find college super stressful. Not only do the outdoors help with my stress, but getting outdoors is one of the best ways to make friends, or even strengthen pre-existing friendships. One of my closest friends is somebody I used to be just friends with, but has now become my #1 ski buddy. He and I got a few of our friends hooked on skiing after getting them all the necessary gear through UNCO and teaching them to ski ourselves. I’ve made a couple of friends because I was looking for hiking buddies, too.

I began working for UNCO’s Outdoor Pursuits at the Gear Shop in October of last semester, and it brought about the outdoorsy community I was looking for in Colorado. I’ve learned so much about Colorado’s skiing and hiking culture because of my job; how to wax my own skis, what the best times to drive up to the mountain are, and the best hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Now that I have all the insider info on Outdoor Pursuits, I figure it’s time for me to share what I’ve learned. Here’s a few ways you can utilize UNCO student resources to touch grass in these trying times.

Gear Shop? What’s that?

Did you know UNCO has a shop where you can rent any gear for the great outdoors at no cost? That’s right.

Located behind Harrison Hall, the Gear Shop (part of UNCO’s Outdoor Pursuits program) has everything you could ever need to explore the great outdoors. This includes bikes to commute across campus, hiking and camping gear, and my personal favorite, snowboards. And it’s COMPLETELY FREE!

Maybe you want to learn to ski instead? Outdoor Pursuits teamed up with Garretson’s Sport Center to get all UNCO students free ski rentals. Just drop by the Gear Shop to get your vouchers and then head over to Garretson’s on 10th Street to grab your skis, boots, and poles.

If paying for a pass is what you’re worried about, UNCO can get you discounts on the IKON pass, which gives you access to places like Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, Eldora and more. Just email opdesk@unco.edu for the discount. Access to Colorado’s infamous mountains has never been easier.

And if you already have your own snowboard or skis, the gear shop will wax your boards for just $10. Saving you time, money, and the effort of learning how to wax your own skis.

“…But i’ve never done this before”

OK, free gear is all well and good, but it doesn’t exactly do much if you don’t even know where to start. But fret not; Outdoor Pursuits runs hiking, climbing, snowshoeing, skiing, snowboarding, and even skydiving trips for a much lower cost than if you were to do it yourself or through a different tour company. Outdoor Pursuits trips are a great way to see the outdoors at a low cost with people who know what they’re doing and will ensure your safety and make sure you’re having a good time.

If you want some easy ways to dip your toes into the outdoors, Outdoor Pursuits also hosts on-campus events that are free and a phenomenal way to meet the Outdoor Pursuits staff. In the past, these have included things like lessons on how to wax and tune skis, avalanche safety, and log rolling. Future events will include stand up paddleboard yoga and more!

Keep an eye out for these by following @unco_op on Instagram.

So not only are the outdoors great for you, it’s an excellent way to meet friends, and UNCO makes it so, so easy. Do yourself a favor and touch grass today.